Fulham were promoted back to the Premier League on Tuesday with four games to spare as Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice in a 3-0 win over Preston at Craven Cottage. It is the fifth consecutive season the Cottagers have changed divisions as they were also promoted in 2018 and 2020 before being relegated in their first season back in the top flight.

