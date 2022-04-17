ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

La Quinta boxer Brandun Lee stays perfect (25-0), defeating Ochoa in unanimous decision

By Bailey Arredondo
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39zLJd_0fBVSZSN00

La Quinta's Brandun Lee continues his quest to be a world champion by defeating Zachary Ochoa in an impressive unanimous decision at AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night.

Lee and Ochoa went the distance, but Lee looked dominant from the start. This was Lee's first time going 10 rounds.

Ochoa has never been KO'd and stayed on defense for a majority of the fight. Lee had his father Bobby Lee there with him in the ring as he does every fight.

The Lee camp checked off another box, but their goals are much higher up on the boxing mountain.

IN-DEPTH: Born to Box: La Quinta's Brandun Lee enters ring undefeated

https://youtu.be/7C93GWrI1Z8

Lee Pledges Donation to Hunter Lopez Memorial Building

Following Saturday's fight, Lee will donate to La Quinta High School and the memorial building for fallen soldier Hunter Lopez.

MORE: La Quinta’s Brandun Lee pledges donation for Hunter Lopez memorial building at LQHS

"I'm always giving back to the community. Rest in peace Hunter Lopez. I will be donating to his building that they will be putting up at La Quinta high school," said Lee.

Lopez was one of 13 U.S. Servicemembers killed in a terrorist attack during evacuations at an Afghanistan airport in August 2021. Lopez, 22, was a Coachella Valley native who graduated from La Quinta High School in 2017.

https://youtu.be/FDB5PY3LA_4
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U1qMC_0fBVSZSN00
Hunter Lopez

Lee and Lopez were at La Quinta High School during the same time period. Lee says it's only right to honor a hero like Lopez.

"Hunter was a very young and great young man and it's sad. So I am looking forward to donating to that," said Lee.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post La Quinta boxer Brandun Lee stays perfect (25-0), defeating Ochoa in unanimous decision appeared first on KESQ .

KESQ News Channel 3

Local businesses welcome new PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament

A new professional golf tournament is coming to the Coachella Valley, starting in the spring of 2023. The Galleri Classic, a PGA TOUR Champions event, will be held March 20-26, 2023 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage. MORE: New PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament coming to Coachella Valley, starting spring 2023 Mission Hills Country Club has The post Local businesses welcome new PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
