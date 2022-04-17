ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South L.A.: LASD

By Travis Schlepp, Cameron Kiszla
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vwtWt_0fBVRfle00

A woman was shot and killed in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department believes a man found fatally shot nearby was the killer, who then turned the gun on himself.

The shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. on the 1200 block of East 119th Street in the Green Meadows neighborhood, according to a news release from the LASD , and officers found a woman in her 40s lying unresponsive in a driveway when they arrived.

A man, also in his 40s, was found unresponsive in the street close to the driveway, and both “appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

“Investigators learned the female victim, who lived across the street from where she was discovered, had returned home where the male, believed to be her ex-boyfriend, was waiting for her. The male suspect chased the victim a short distance before shooting her. The suspect then turned the gun on himself,” the release added.

The LASD said they recovered a semiautomatic handgun at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 7

Related
KTLA

2 killed in Gardena shooting

Two people died Friday evening after they were found shot at an apartment complex in Gardena. At 6:50 p.m., Gardena police officers responded to 14831 S. Normandie Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers searched the property and located two people who had just been shot. Police provided first aid until paramedics arrived on […]
GARDENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
KTLA

Man caught on camera placing card skimmer at Hawthorne convenience store

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly placing a card skimming device on a credit card machine at a Hawthorne convenience store. It happened Saturday at a 7-Eleven on West 135th Street. Security footage from the convenience store showed the suspect, a man wearing a black face mask, black clothing and an orange ballcap, waiting for […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Shooting#South Los Angeles#Lasd#The Sheriff S Department#The Homicide Bureau#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Glendale officers recover 5 stolen vehicles, make 8 arrests: Police

The Glendale Police Department announced on Tuesday that officers located five stolen vehicles and arrested eight people between Feb. 23 and March 31. Two people, 36-year-old Gabriyel Kechechyan of Los Angeles and 35-year-old Noriar Kantzabedian of Burbank, were arrested just before midnight on Feb. 23 when officers found them in a stolen car in the […]
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

2 people injured in South L.A. shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon, officials said. The shooting was reported about 2:50 p.m. near the intersection of East 74th and Main streets in the Florence neighborhood, Los Angeles Police Department officials told KTLA. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Fiery crash in East L.A. leaves 3 young adults dead

Three people died in a fiery overnight crash in East Los Angeles on Friday. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Herbert Avenue and Olympic Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol. Footage shared with KTLA showed the car traveling at a high rate of speed through an intersection as the driver loses control. […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
KSN News

Sheriff IDs woman killed south of Salina, man arrested

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman found dead in a home Monday evening as 50-year-old Laurie Leanne Likins. Sheriff Roger Soldan said Likins and two dogs had been shot to death. The sheriff’s office has arrested a 55-year-old man in the case. Just before 6 p.m. Monday, deputies […]
SALINA, KS
KTLA

15-year-old killed trying to buy cell phone in Long Beach

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Long Beach Friday night after he met up with his suspected killer to purchase a cell phone. Long Beach police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Via Wanda around 9:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, officers found the […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

KTLA

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy