Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South L.A.: LASD

A woman was shot and killed in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department believes a man found fatally shot nearby was the killer, who then turned the gun on himself.

The shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. on the 1200 block of East 119th Street in the Green Meadows neighborhood, according to a news release from the LASD , and officers found a woman in her 40s lying unresponsive in a driveway when they arrived.

A man, also in his 40s, was found unresponsive in the street close to the driveway, and both “appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

“Investigators learned the female victim, who lived across the street from where she was discovered, had returned home where the male, believed to be her ex-boyfriend, was waiting for her. The male suspect chased the victim a short distance before shooting her. The suspect then turned the gun on himself,” the release added.

The LASD said they recovered a semiautomatic handgun at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.