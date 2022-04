Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is simply in awe of Draymond Green’s performance on Saturday against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. It was an absolute masterclass from Green, as he anchored the Warriors’ defense to shut down Jokic and the rest of the Nuggets. The Joker scored 25 points, but he needed 25 shots to reach that number–making just 12 of his shot attempts. Green was crucial as Golden State went away with the 123-107 win to take a 1-0 lead in their playoff series.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO