ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver's Nikola Jokic (wrist) starting at center, DeMarcus Cousins out of Saturday's lineup

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (wrist) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Golden State Warriors....

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
City
Center, CO
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Star Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is putting on a show in Boston on Sunday evening. It’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets. Irving, who used to play for the Celtics, has been on the receiving end of some crowd chants on Sunday night.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demarcus Cousins
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Klay Thompson’s 8-word reaction to Draymond Green locking down Nikola Jokic

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is simply in awe of Draymond Green’s performance on Saturday against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. It was an absolute masterclass from Green, as he anchored the Warriors’ defense to shut down Jokic and the rest of the Nuggets. The Joker scored 25 points, but he needed 25 shots to reach that number–making just 12 of his shot attempts. Green was crucial as Golden State went away with the 123-107 win to take a 1-0 lead in their playoff series.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#Fanduel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Goes Off, Threatens To Start Petition If Jordan Poole Gets Snubbed From Most Improved Player Award: "The NBA Really Needs To Relook At Their Process..."

Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Robert Williams’ return to Celtics vs. Nets gets bucket of cold water thrown on it

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka provided an update to the likelihood of big man Robert Williams returning from injury in the first round against the Brooklyn Nets. “He’s progressing nicely, coming along. But we’re prepared to play a series without him. If we get a surprise and he’s back early, that would be nice. But we’re prepared to play this series without him.”
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy