By Anna Maria Basquez SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A portion of US 6 was closed at I-70 in Summit County for several hours Wednesday due to an avalanche. Eastbound lanes reopened between Montezuma Road and I-70 (Loveland Pass) from Mile Point 220 to Mile Point 229 a little after 3:30 p.m. #US6 eastbound: Road closed due to an avalanche between Montezuma Road and I-70. https://t.co/bmXLfMMO29 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) March 23, 2022 Westbound lanes also reopened between I-70 and Montezuma Road (Loveland Pass) from Mile Point 229 to Mile Point 220. “Dispatch said two cars were stuck in an avalanche around mile...

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 26 DAYS AGO