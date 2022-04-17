ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Vandalism reported at Texas children's playground, police ask public's help

By O. Gloria Okorie
News Channel 25
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, Texas — The Laredo Police Department reported Saturday Concord Hills Park was vandalized. Police did not state an exact time but mentioned it took place Friday evening...

www.kxxv.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

