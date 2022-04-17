Helm shines, McDonald County rolls by Neosho

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the whereabouts of a missing teenager from Lawrence County, Missouri. Have you seen Mariah? She was last seen 4/6/22 in the Aurora area. Mariah texted the family and said she was fine but not coming home. She is possibly in the Springfield area with an unknown person.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO