Helm shines, McDonald County rolls by Neosho

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the whereabouts of a missing teenager from Lawrence County, Missouri. Have you seen Mariah? She was last seen 4/6/22 in the Aurora area. Mariah texted the family and said she was fine but not coming home. She is possibly in the Springfield area with an unknown person.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – The Newton County Sheriff’s office in Neosho, Missouri, release details regarding a missing adult male. Scotty J. Roller, white male, 36, was last seen on March 18, 2022, around Crane Drive in the Seneca, Mo. area. Roller has been reported missing to the NCIC...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two Missouri men died in a boat crash in Ozark County on Friday morning. The crash report states 32-year-old Michael Dunlap, 38-year-old Shannon Newton and 60-year-old Robert Smith were boating along the North Fork of the White River, one mile west of Tecumseh, when the
A sinkhole has formed off HWY 206 on Blackshire Road in Harrison, Arkansas. The sinkhole is 2-2.5 feet wide at the surface and has a cavern 6×8 feet wide under the surface, 4 feet deep. Boone County officials say they can’t start on repairs until the water is gone, but they hope to begin filling […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — About 10 a.m. Monday morning a large house was spotted moving. Well being moved by house movers who have done weeks of work to prepare a structure to a new location. According to Tilton and Sons House Moving Inc, Chico Road, west of Galena, Kan. will be blocked for early part of Monday afternoon. “10 a.m....
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin News First was on scene of an early morning crash Sunday that has now proven fatal for the female driver. Capt William Davis states Rebecca McAllister, 48, of Carl Junction, Mo. died of injuries in the crash where she struck the base of a traffic signal.
NEAR EAGLE ROCK, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says fishermen found the body of a man from Joplin in Table Rock Lake Thursday afternoon. Mark Williams, 52, was reported missing by his family. Fishermen found his body a half-mile from Point 26 just after 12:30. The patrol says...
LAWRENCE COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Friday in Lawrence County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Freightliner semi driven by Troy A. Dunlop, 49, Exeter, was eastbound on private property off Chapel Drive at the Monett City limits. The Freightliner struck the...
It's funny what some people consider a "vacation". For some, that apparently includes visiting a haunted Missouri cemetery where there's a decent chance you'll leave with scratches and scars from the experience. I'm not kidding about the "vacation" part. Vacations Made Easy compiled a bucket list of places you can...
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Cherokee County authorities investigate an overnight shooting in Baxter Springs. Shortly after midnight, Monday morning, Cherokee County deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting west of Baxter Springs. According to the sheriff’s office, emergency medical personnel transported a man to a Joplin area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information has been provided at this time. Click here to read the latest information.
ST. LOUIS — A Hazelwood McDonald’s reopens after a remodel and doubles down their commitment to the community by donating a combined $2,000 to McCluer High School Football team and Pom Squad. Owner Francis Ruiz said football taught him life lessons that led to his success today. “To...
JOPLIN, Mo. – Saturday afternoon just before 2:15 p.m. Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to a crash at West 20th and South Wall Ave in the city. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Click here to learn more. Tractor-trailer overturns in crash, blocking I-44 for hours. LAWRENCE...
NOEL, Mo. – Sunday April 10, 2022, a Noel Deputy Marshal conducted a traffic stop on a black Hyundai passenger vehicle displaying wrong plates. “Deputies made contact with the subjects in the vehicle. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered the driver had provided false information, the passenger provided correct information. While the deputy was checking the subjects...
