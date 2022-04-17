ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruidoso, NM

All evacuations lifted as firefighters continue battle against McBride Fire

By Brittany Michaleson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUIDOSO, NM (KCBD) - People are returning to their homes as containment efforts continue on the McBride Fire. Authorities are still saying the fire is 56 percent contained as of Sunday morning, after it was considered uncontained on Friday. The power is back on in Ruidoso for all but...

