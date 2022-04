The Nebraska baseball team dropped 3 of 4 in their home series with BYU. All four games were decided by one run but the Huskers could only win 1 of the four. Nebraska won the opener on Thursday thanks to a combined one hit shutout by starter Koty Frank, and relievers Tyler Martin and Braxton Bragg. The Huskers then lost both games of a doubleheader on Friday falling 3-2 in game one as all three BYU runs were unearned and then falling 7-6 in game two as Nebraska came back to tie the game 6-6 in the 7th but BYU scored a run in the 8th inning which would prove to be the difference.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO