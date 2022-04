Iowa senior quarterback Spencer Petras started 17 consecutive games dating back to the 2021 season before a shoulder injury sidelined him ahead of the Minnesota game. That injury opened the door for junior Alex Padilla to start three games against Minnesota, Illinois and at Nebraska. Petras returned to rescue Iowa in the Nebraska game, rallying the Hawkeyes from a 14-6 halftime deficit and beating the Huskers 28-21 after leading three second-half scoring drives and plunging in from two yards out for the game-winning score. Petras started the final two games of the season, but the results were middling. Iowa was routed in...

SAN RAFAEL, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO