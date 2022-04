REEDSPORT, Ore. - Reedsport schools and offices remain closed Thursday as the investigation into violent threats continues. In a Facebook message to the school community, the district said that as of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, police had not yet been able to determine the extent or severity of the threat. The district stated that they were making the decision to stay closed early in the evening to give families time to plan for having students home on Thursday.

REEDSPORT, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO