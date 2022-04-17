Brandon's Saturday Night Forecast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The frontal system that lead to tornadoes across Texas and into Louisiana earlier in the week will drag a cold front across the ENC Wednesday night into Thursday. By the time this system reaches us, it will have seen its strength reduced. Still, a few strong storms will be possible as the weakened front arrives, making Wednesday evening through Thursday morning First Alert Weather Days. We’ll continue to have a few storms overnight, with some heavier downpours moving in Thursday morning through early afternoon. This will be a soaking storm system with much of ENC getting a much needed 1″ of rain on average, with isolated totals as high as 2 inches possible.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 28 DAYS AGO