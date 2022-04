ROSEBURG, Ore. — Stewart Park Drive Bridge will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic for inspection work Thursday, April 28. The jade-green steel truss bridge known as the “Green Bridge” will be closed over the South Umpqua River from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day while the Oregon Department of Transportation contractor performs inspection work. The bridge may open earlier if the work is completed sooner than expected, according to the Roseburg Department of Public Works.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO