Black Springfield COVID Coalition’s Easter event includes vaccine clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – COVID concerns were at the forefront of Saturday’s Easter community event co-sponsored by the Black Springfield COVID Coalition.

The Caring Health Center occupied a major space at the Magazine Park event with its vaccination program. Springfield State Representative Bud Williams urging caution, saying that we haven’t seen the last of COVID, with cases going back up.

Bud Williams explained, “That’s the key, we’re still in a very tough battle with this COVID-19. It won’t let go. It has a grip on us, take the vaccination right to them.”

Williams said he’s concerned about reports showing an increase in COVID cases throughout the country, and encouraged those who are unvaccinated to get the shots.

