Bobby Shmurda indicated last month that he wanted out of his record contract with Epic, and now it the 27-year-old rapper has got his wish. In a post shared on his Instagram Story, Shmurda said that he was finally able to get out of the deal. “Attention!!!! To all Shmurda fans aka the Shmurdas. I just sign my release papers also jus made ah milly today,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to drop s/o my n***a @Trulife ahh ahh ahh my n***a I’m shooting my 1st independence video today called Getting Em Back we celebrating all week in kods pop out nd Monday starlets.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO