East Longmeadow, MA

East Longmeadow Lions Club hosts annual fishing derby

By Phillip Bishop
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xCWAj_0fBVNJ7G00

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The East Longmeadow Lions Club hosted their annual spring fishing derby at heritage pond Saturday morning.

At the derby, kids gathered at the park to show off their fishing skills and of course have some fun. The Lion’s Club stocked the pond with more than 600 different kinds of trout. The race consisted of four separate age groups with prizes being awarded to the kid with the “biggest catch”.

Ryan Gasteyer told 22News, “Oh we’re here for the Lion’s Club fishing derby. We’re out here having a good time, trying to catch some rainbow trout. It’s a great community event, everybody should get out here and have a good time. Next year definitely make sure you make it.”

The Longmeadow Boys Scouts were on hand assisting young fishers with help and anything they needed. Vendors at the event were prepared to help those who needed it.

