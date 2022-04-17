Paul Lindsey

Paul Clough, 40, of Youngsville, Pa., passed away due to a heart attack on Thursday, March 17, 2022 in the Youngsville High School wrestling room. Paul was born March 31, 1981, in Warren, to Dean and Caryll Snader Clough, who survive him of Irvine. He was a 1999 graduate of Youngsville High School and then went on to earn his first bachelor’s degree from DeVry University and his second from Western Governors University. Paul was currently employed as a substitute science teacher at both Youngsville and Eisenhower High Schools. He has also worked with students at both Warren Area High School and Sheffield High School.

YOUNGSVILLE, PA ・ 27 DAYS AGO