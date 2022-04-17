Shooting on Sunset Strip in West Hollywood leaves 1 person gravely injured, gunman on the loose
The search is on for the suspect involved in a shooting that left a man critically injured on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood early Saturday.It happened at about 3 a.m. in the 8200 block of W. Sunset Boulevard, near Roxbury Road. The Los Angeles Police Department says that the suspect was committing a robbery when the victim yelled at him to stop. That's when the suspect shot the victim, a man in his 30s, and then took off, according to investigators. The victim was taken to the hospital in grave condition. A description of the shooter was not available. No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.
