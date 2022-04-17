ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Shooting on Sunset Strip in West Hollywood leaves 1 person gravely injured, gunman on the loose

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

The search is on for the suspect involved in a shooting that left a man critically injured on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood early Saturday.

It happened at about 3 a.m. in the 8200 block of W. Sunset Boulevard, near Roxbury Road.

The Los Angeles Police Department says that the suspect was committing a robbery when the victim yelled at him to stop.

That's when the suspect shot the victim, a man in his 30s, and then took off, according to investigators.

The victim was taken to the hospital in grave condition.

A description of the shooter was not available.

No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 4

Atabucky
2d ago

Democrats strike again with their soft on crime ,,,defund our police ,,,close our prisons and develop diversion programs instead of consequences for criminals…

Reply(2)
3
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Couple Fatally Shot in Venice Home

Two people were shot and killed in a home on Berkeley Drive in Venice. Neighbors say they didn’t hear a thing but detectives are hoping surveillance cameras captured the shooter. “We lost another creative beautiful soul too soon,” said Brad Neal, father of one of the victims. Neal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man killed, woman injured in south L.A. shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of south Los Angeles Friday afternoon. Police responded to the intersection of 79th and Hoover streets around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting that had just occured. First responders arrived on scene and found a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Homeless man killed in possible gang-related shooting

Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that left a homeless man dead in Pacoima Saturday morning. The shooting was first reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Dronfield Avenue and Terra Bella Street. When authorities arrived, they found the victim, said to be a 35-year-old man, dead at the scene.His name was not released pending notification of next of kin. Investigators were looking into the incident as a possible gang-related shooting, though suspect information was not immediately available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hollywood, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
West Hollywood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South L.A.: LASD

A woman was shot and killed in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department believes a man found fatally shot nearby was the killer, who then turned the gun on himself. The shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. on the 1200 block of East 119th Street in the Green Meadows […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man caught on camera placing card skimmer at Hawthorne convenience store

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly placing a card skimming device on a credit card machine at a Hawthorne convenience store. It happened Saturday at a 7-Eleven on West 135th Street. Security footage from the convenience store showed the suspect, a man wearing a black face mask, black clothing and an orange ballcap, waiting for […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
CBS LA

All Lanes Of 405 Freeway Near LAX Closed For 2 Hours In Both Directions To Get Man Safely Off Ledge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 405 Freeway near LAX was briefly shut down in both directions Monday morning as police worked to get a man safely off the Manchester Avenue bridge above. (credit: CBS) Both directions of the freeway were shut down at La Cienega Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m., causing a backup for miles on the southbound lanes out of the San Fernando Valley. Several police vehicles were stopped below the bridge on both sides of the freeway. Video from Sky 2 showed the man walking back and forth on the bridge’s ledge, before lying down in the middle. The closure stretched out for so long, several drivers were seen getting out of their cars and sitting on the concrete center divider. At one interchange, some vehicles turned around and went the wrong way in order to make their way off the freeway. The man was taken into custody at about 10:20 a.m., and the lanes have since been reopened, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sunset Strip#On Sunset
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Fiery crash in East L.A. leaves 3 young adults dead

Three people died in a fiery overnight crash in East Los Angeles on Friday. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Herbert Avenue and Olympic Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol. Footage shared with KTLA showed the car traveling at a high rate of speed through an intersection as the driver loses control. […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Wilmington Man Arrested In Murder Of Woman In Long Beach Following Wild Chase That Ended In Mar Vista Starbucks

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police say a man who led a wild chase from Long Beach into Los Angeles has been identified as the shooter who killed a woman hours earlier. (credit: CBS) Corderell McKnight, 32, of Wilmington, was arrested Sunday night after a pursuit out of Long Beach ended with him running into a Starbucks coffee shop in Mar Vista, according to Long Beach police. McKnight was being pursued by police after he was identified as the suspect who shot a woman in her 30s to death in Long Beach earlier that day. The woman, who has not been identified, was initially...
LONG BEACH, CA
WSAV News 3

1 seriously injured in West 38th Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One person was injured in a shooting on West 38th Street early Friday morning, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). The incident took place in the 600 block near Burroughs Street, leaving the victim — an adult male — with serious injuries. SPD said he’s been taken to a hospital […]
SAVANNAH, GA
KTLA

Store owner shot 9-year-old at Victorville mall, police say

Police say the suspect accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl at the Mall of Victor Valley on Tuesday has been taken into custody. The Victorville Police Department identified him as 20-year-old Marqel Cockrell, a co-owner of Sole Addicts. He was chasing two shoplifters out of his store and fired multiple shots at them, but the […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
CBS LA

30 arrested for violent crimes in three-day LA sweep

Thirty suspects wanted for violent crimes — including murder, sexual assault and robbery — were arrested in a three-day sweep last month in Los Angeles. The arrests were made between March 28 and March 30 as part of Operation FAST, a joint operation lead Los Angeles police and the U.S. Marshals Service. The operation was designed to target "street level criminal activity," the LAPD said in a news release Wednesday. Of the 30 suspects, 10 were wanted for murder, nine for attempted murder, three for armed robbery and three for child sexual abuse. Ten guns were also seized.The operation was part of the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, which includes law enforcement agencies from across Southern California. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Mexican Restaurants In Los Angeles, CA

‘The city of Angels’, best known for outstanding view of beaches, surrounding mountains, sunny days and Hollywood lifestyle. L.A is the largest city in California placed next to Pacific Ocean and it extends through gorgeous Santa Monica mountains all the way thru San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
112K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy