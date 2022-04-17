ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Greensboro woman born in Ukraine now helping refugees in Hungary

wfmynews2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlina Spaulding came to the United States...

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

At a ‘pivotal moment’ for Ukraine, US General Petraeus says Eastern NATO members could do more

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The former CIA director and commander of U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, David Petraeus, says that Ukraine is at a “pivotal” and “perilous” moment and that Eastern European countries could do more to provide Ukraine with weapons and supplies.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Refugees#United States#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Homeless
Daily Mail

Australia is under military threat from 'full-fledged offensive bases' on Chinese artificial islands, US admiral warns - as American troops mass in Darwin and B-2 stealth bomber flies in

Australia's vast north is open to attack amid the most concerning security challenge the United States' top military commander in the region has seen in recent years. US Indo-Pacific commander Admiral John Aquilino recently flew over the South China Sea and says China has built and militarised several artificial islands.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Now Sweden will apply for NATO membership as Scandinavian neighbour Finland opens debate on joining - to the fury of Putin after he invaded Ukraine to STOP the alliance expanding

Sweden has signalled it will apply for NATO membership today in a move set to infuriate Vladimir Putin by expanding the US-backed security alliance's presence on Russia's borders. Sources told Sweden's SVD newspaper about the move on the same day that fellow neutral neighbour Finland started its debate on joining...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy