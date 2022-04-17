Greensboro woman born in Ukraine now helping refugees in Hungary

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The former CIA director and commander of U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, David Petraeus, says that Ukraine is at a “pivotal” and “perilous” moment and that Eastern European countries could do more to provide Ukraine with weapons and supplies.
Former CENTCOM Commander Gen. David Petraeus [Ret.], told "Your World" Monday how differences in munitions between Western and Eastern countries is hindering the United States' ability to support Ukraine in its war against Russia. The onetime CIA director told host Charles Payne Americans want to supply a "great deal more"...
DALLAS — As far as congressman Marc Veasey is concerned, President Joe Biden’s pledge that the United States would accept 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine is just a starting point. The United Nations says more than 3.5 million have fled Ukraine, with well over half heading to Poland, where...
BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States will expand its sanctions on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine, targeting members of the country’s parliament and the central bank’s gold reserves, the White House announced Thursday. At the same time, Washington will increase its humanitarian assistance by...
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
A new book exploring White House drama reveals that reports of dissatisfaction with Vice President Kamala Harris resulted in President Biden threatening to fire anyone who leaked stories to the media that made Harris look bad. According to "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,"...
Australia's vast north is open to attack amid the most concerning security challenge the United States' top military commander in the region has seen in recent years. US Indo-Pacific commander Admiral John Aquilino recently flew over the South China Sea and says China has built and militarised several artificial islands.
Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
Sweden has signalled it will apply for NATO membership today in a move set to infuriate Vladimir Putin by expanding the US-backed security alliance's presence on Russia's borders. Sources told Sweden's SVD newspaper about the move on the same day that fellow neutral neighbour Finland started its debate on joining...
Russia offered the ultimatum Sunday: Surrender Mariupol — where a city official says thousands of civilians in bomb shelters are running out of food — by early today, and Russian troops would let civilians leave and humanitarian aid enter. Ukrainian officials refused. In the capital, Kyiv, Russian strikes destroyed a shopping center, killing more civilians.
