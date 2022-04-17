New Haven County Ruff Ryders return with community Easter egg hunt
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Easter may not be until Sunday, but the New Haven County Ruff Ryders started the celebration early in Waterbury.
The motorcycle group has hosted a community Easter egg hunt for local families for the last few years.
On Saturday, they turned a year of fundraising into candy, eggs, snacks, and prizes for local kids back on the hunt for Easter fun after two years of the pandemic.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
