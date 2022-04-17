ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven County, CT

New Haven County Ruff Ryders return with community Easter egg hunt

By Jodi Latina
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VHuq5_0fBVHrts00

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Easter may not be until Sunday, but the New Haven County Ruff Ryders started the celebration early in Waterbury.

The motorcycle group has hosted a community Easter egg hunt for local families for the last few years.

On Saturday, they turned a year of fundraising into candy, eggs, snacks, and prizes for local kids back on the hunt for Easter fun after two years of the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTNH

Mystic Aquarium looking for volunteers this summer

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – Mystic Aquarium is looking for volunteers for the upcoming 2022 summer season. The positions Mystic wants to fill are for summer camp support and docent volunteers. The Beluga Whale exhibit is always recognizable at Mystic Aquarium, and more times than not, the person talking about the whales or other animals are […]
ADVOCACY
WTNH

4 injured in shooting outside Waterbury bar

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating after four people were shot outside of a bar early Monday morning. Officers responded to the House of Goats Bar on Scovill Street around 12:20 a.m. for the report of a weapons complaint. When officers arrived, they located the four victims. Police said three people — a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Haven County, CT
Waterbury, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Society
Waterbury, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Waterbury, CT
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven County, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Sports
Waterbury, CT
Sports
WAFB

Get your Easter egg hunt on with BREC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Warmer weather is on the way this weekend, and many of you may be looking for something the whole family can enjoy. BREC is hosting a series of events, including a two-hour easter egg hunt Saturday, Mar. 26. Organizers are hopping to see you and your family.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WTNH

Police seek person of interest in Waterbury drive-by shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police identified a New Haven man as a person of interest in the drive-by shooting death of a 56-year-old woman in Waterbury. Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said Tuesday that Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi, a mother of three, was not the intended target. Over 20 bullets from at least two guns hit […]
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ruff#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

Hartford police arrest 8 in large-scale drug bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people were arrested following a seven months-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford. Hartford police served a search and seizure warrant at a business called Hot Momma’s, located at 451 Franklin Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said the business posed as a restaurant.  “It was quite an […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WTNH

Man arrested in connection to Waterbury bank robbery

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) –  Waterbury Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in January. Police said on January 19, 2022, a suspect identified as 34-year-old Robert Creighton, allegedly robbed a People’s Bank on Chase Avenue. On Wednesday, police were notified that Creighton was possibly in the area of Grilleytown Road and Lakewood […]
WTNH

Waterbury man charged with murder in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man faces multiple charges, including murder and robbery, in a deadly shooting in Bridgeport. Police arrested Jacque Richard, 26, Wednesday morning and charged him with murder, felony murder, first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and the use of a firearm in an […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Three men, one teen arrested for evading police after four-car crash in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men and a teenager in Waterbury were arrested on Friday after evading police following a four-car crash, according to officials. The Waterbury Police Department responded to a car crash Friday night around 8:23 p.m. in the Brass City after observing a white BMW driving recklessly in the area. An officer […]
WTNH

Bristol Police nab woman wanted in multiple thefts

BRISTOL, Conn (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department has arrested a woman caught in the act of attempting to steal high-priced items from a store in town. On Friday, the female entered the local business along Route 6 around 1 p.m. During the month of March, this establishment was experiencing a large number of high-priced […]
WTNH

WTNH

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy