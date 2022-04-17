ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Main Street Fairmont holds community garage sale

By Heather Hale
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Main Street Fairmont held their annual Great Community Garage Sale on April 16 at the Madison Street Parking Garage.

At $10 per parking space, over 40 tables were set up from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., selling a variety of items. At noon, live music was played from the band Soda Pop Gypsies.

The Main Street Fairmont Garage Sale has gone on for a number of years, giving community members an opportunity to de-clutter, and start their spring cleaning.

“It’s a great way for the community to clean out and get rid of those unwanted items, its good for downtown businesses, we increase the traffic, which is really our goal at Main Street, to increase the traffic downtown to help out our downtown businesses, this is a great way to come out, have some coffee or eat at one of our local eateries, and come over here and get some great deals,” said Dan Swiger, Executive Director, Main Street Fairmont.

Main Street Fairmont’s Hometown Markets start on May 21, the third Saturday of the month, at the corner of Monroe and Adams Street.

