Space up your life! Spice Girls documentary to be filmed by Star Wars director J.J. Abrams – and even Victoria Beckham might be on board

By Katie Hind
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

They rose to fame at warp speed nearly 30 years ago and now the Spice Girls have teamed up with a Star Trek devotee to make a candid documentary about their stellar career.

J. J. Abrams, who has directed hugely successful Star Wars and Star Trek movies, approached the girls with the idea.

Sources say Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown have all agreed to co-operate with the film – and Posh Spice Victoria Beckham is tempted to join in too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLbQJ_0fBVGSZ600
The iconic girl band, pictured at the VMAs in 1997, will be the subject of a new documentary

The documentary would tell the story of the band’s rise to stardom in the mid-1990s and feature interviews and unseen material from their personal archives.

Mr Abrams and his business partner, Hollywood movie director Jason Hehir, are now shopping the project around streaming giants including Netflix.

‘The four girls have committed to it and it’s happening,’ said an insider. ‘It has been developed and it’s now going out to streamers as part of a bidding war.

‘Victoria is open-minded about it which the others are really optimistic about, because previously she has flatly refused to take part in any kind of reunions.

‘But this is high-end and, most importantly, won’t require her to sing as she has insisted that she will never do so on stage again.’

Formed in 1994, the Spice Girls went on to sell more than 100 million records worldwide.

They had eight UK No 1s between 1996 and 1998 – including Wannabe and Spice Up Your Life – but effectively split up in 2000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LK403_0fBVGSZ600
Abrams pictured with wife Katie McGrath at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 27, 2022

Mrs Beckham appeared in the Return Of The Spice Girls concert tour in 2007 but did not sign up for 2019’s Spice World dates.

She did, however, appear with the band for the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

Mr Abrams, 55, is regarded as one of Hollywood’s top directors and his firm Bad Robot Productions is currently working on a reboot of the Superman movie franchise.

A source close to the documentary said: ‘There have been similar projects about The Beatles and One Direction, but there is real excitement about this.

'It will give millions of Spice Girls fans an exclusive insight into life during those years.’

Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton’s Son Sean Douglas: 5 Things To Know About Actors’ Only Kid

Michael Keaton’s son Sean Douglas is a famous songwriter who has written for Madonna, Jason Derulo and more. Here’s everything you need to know about him!. Sean Douglas, 38, is Michael Keaton’s one and only child. While he is renowned for his roles in Beetlejuice, Batman, and Batman Returns, one of his proudest accomplishments is being a father. While accepting his Golden Globe win for Birdman in 2015, he famously gave a super sweet shoutout to his son. “My best friend is kind, intelligent, funny, talented, considerate, thoughtful and … did I say kind?” he said at the time. “He also happens to be my son, Sean. I love you with all my heart, buddy.” Here’s everything you need to know about Michael’s pride and joy.
CELEBRITIES
