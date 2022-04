The last year has been a rough year here in Berlin Township. As hard as things were, we are reminded of why it is so great to live in a small community. Maxton Soviak was a 22-year-old Navy Corpsman who died helping Afghan civilians reach the airport in Kabul. He was a 2017 graduate of Edison High School who participated in football, wrestling, track and the band. He was a very talented, competitive, compassionate and well-rounded young man.

EDISON, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO