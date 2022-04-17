Fire guts neighboring East Toledo houses

A wind-whipped fire tore through two apparently vacant houses in East Toledo late Saturday afternoon.

The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department commanders quickly determined their fight would be defensive one after arriving at the scene in the 600 block of Federal Street, where fire was reported about 5:25 p.m.

“We’re lucky we have a break,” Deputy Chief Rick Syroka said, referring to a vacant lot immediately downwind of the two burning structures and inferring that fire would likely have spread to anything standing there.

The fire appeared to have started in a house at 648 Federal and spread quickly to its neighbor at 650 Federal. The first house still had an electrical power drop, but the second was boarded up and clearly unoccupied. Neighbors said they did not believe anyone lived at 648 Federal either, but Chief Syroka said he did not know for sure.

A Toledo Edison lineman soon arrived to cut the wires to the connected house, while firefighters wielding a chainsaw cut down an evergreen tree that obstructed water others were shooting at the boarded-up structure.

Lucas County land records listed both houses as belonging to Susan Purney, with the house at 650 Federal having an estimated value of $34,500 and its neighbor valued at $23,600. Both were listed as occupied by their owner.

The fire’s cause was not immediately known and there were no known injuries.