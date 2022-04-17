ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lourdes baseball sets single-season victory mark with doubleheader split

By The Blade
 3 days ago

The Lourdes University baseball team set a program record for victories in a season Saturday, splitting a doubleheader with Cornerstone to reach the 23-win mark.

An 8-2 victory in Game 1 at Mercy Field allowed Lourdes (23-15) to eclipse the 2018 team’s 22-victory mark. That team went 22-23.

“Setting the school record is a great achievement,” Lourdes coach Josh Bradford said. “However, this team is just continuing to build upon what past players and coaches started here.”

Lourdes took control of the opener in the fourth inning with a five-run outburst, the big hit coming on a grand slam by Genoa High School graduate Gabe Scott. Rossford graduate Andrew McManus also had an RBI single in the inning.

Josh Hare went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the opener, while Anthony Wayne graduate and former Owens Community College player Steve Haugh went 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored. Maumee graduate Caleb Loboschefski went the distance on the mound, giving up two runs on four hits with a walk and seven strikeouts.

Cornerstone won the second game 13-4. Scott went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, while Haugh and Caelan Cunningham each had two hits. Bedford graduate Joey Oehlers took the loss.

Lourdes’ next action is a Wednesday doubleheader at Point Park. The next home action is an April 30 twin bill against Siena Heights, the final scheduled home games prior to the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference tournament.

