ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, OH

Easter Egg Roll a big hit at Fremont's Rutherford B. Hayes center

By Stephen Zenner / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQV7v_0fBUlqje00

FREMONT — Sunshine and a slight breeze whistled through trees surrounding the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums where families gathered Saturday to participate in the 36th annual Easter Egg Roll.

“The weather is beautiful, so we're hoping we're going to see that translate into a good crowd,” said Joan Eckermann, 65, the Hayes center’s special events and volunteer coordinator, who noted as well that the last two years’ events had been truncated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rooted in a quirky bit of American history, the Easter egg roll commemorates President Hayes having opened up the White House’s South Lawn for children to play games after Congress evicted egg games from Capitol Hill because of the inevitable cleanup. “That’s become the tradition ever since” at the White House, and the Hayes museum holds its own in honor of the man who started it, Ms. Eckermann said.

“I love when they combine fun holiday things along with the history here too,” said Maggie Ostrowski, 46, of Mount Sterling, Ohio, who attended with her husband and 5-year-old child. “It’s neat to expose your kids to.”

Participants were asked to bring three hard-boiled eggs per child with them.

“That way, there’s one for each of the two games and an extra one if they should happen to break one,’ Ms. Eckermann explained.

In one game, kids tested their agility by balancing an egg on a wooden spoon, then running from one side of a playing field to the other and back. The second was the egg roll, with contestants rolling — and sometimes swatting — their eggs through the grass with their spoons.

“That was a challenge, but they liked it,” said Heather Borders, of Findlay. “...My son just cracked it [the egg].”

The egg competitions were supplemented by several more contemporary activities, including cornhole, a scavenger hunt, and a craft area where children could decorate hats. A human-sized Easter Bunny was there too for photo opportunities.

“We have quite a bit for kids and families to do here today,” said Kristina Smit, the museum’s marketing and communications manager.

Comments / 0

Related
KLEWTV

Ticket lottery for the White House Easter Egg Roll opens Friday

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — The ticket lottery for the White House Easter Egg Roll opens Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. (EDT). Because so many people want to attend, tickets are awarded using a lottery system to ensure everyone that wants a ticket has an equal chance of getting a ticket.
LOTTERY
KEYT

White House Easter Egg Roll set to resume in April

After a two-year hiatus due to concerns over the spread of Covid-19, the White House Easter Egg Roll is set to take place April 18, according to a release from the White House. The Easter Egg Roll is the most popular publicly attended annual event hosted by the White House,...
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Mount Sterling, OH
City
Fremont, OH
City
Findlay, OH
The Blade

Patrol hiring in Bowling Green, Sandusky, other communities

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is seeking candidates interested in careers as dispatchers. Positions are available at posts around the state, including in Bowling Green and Sandusky, the patrol said in its social media update. Other dispatcher positions are available at the Bucyrus, Lebanon, Canton, Medina, and St. Clairsville posts.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Blade

Senate, House candidates raise millions for Ohio contests

As the May 3 election approaches, campaigns across the state are reporting their pre-primary hauls, with millions of dollars pouring into Senate and Congressional races. Seven Republicans and three Democrats are jockeying for the seat currently held by retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R., Ohio).
OHIO STATE
The Blade

Outdoors: Abundance of walleye tempts a few to cheat

Walleye are a plentiful resource in Lake Erie. The best guesstimate puts the population of adult fish at somewhere in the neighborhood of 100 million. In order to protect that resource, there are rules on the books that limit the daily catch and place a minimum size on walleye. The biologists that make monitoring the walleye stock their life's work provide direction as to how those rules are formulated.
MAUMEE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rutherford B. Hayes
The Blade

Hendel: Tea party brings out moms, daughters, and dolls

Many youngsters woke up to baskets from the Easter Bunny on Sunday, and perhaps hunted for colorful eggs, too. Enjoy the family time. THE Mother Daughter American Girl Doll Tea Party, presented by the Napoleon Civic Center on April 3 at the Armory Arts and Events Center, drew mothers, daughters, grandmothers, granddaughters, nieces, and aunts of all ages. They enjoyed finger sandwiches, mini desserts, and fruits and veggies, served with lemonade, water, tea, and coffee. There were also keepsake photos, a beauty session, a craft, and a raffle with many American Girl doll items.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Egg#Easter Bunny#Egg Roll#The Egg#American#The White House#Congress#Capitol Hill
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Blade

Visiting mural artist brightens Toledo students' lives

Dreary days of distance-learning plagued students during the thick of the pandemic, making it difficult for them to focus or stay engaged in their classrooms. Teachers were forced to do some creative problem-solving. Erin Clinton, 42, the art teacher at McKinley STEMM Academy, connected her students with a creative professional, Georgia muralist Kevin Bongang.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
White House
The Blade

Peace and Healing Commons to be considered by Toledo council

One of the first things Tom Douglas did in the process of planning out his idea for a Peace & Healing Commons in central Toledo was to go straight to its target audience. “A nice thing we did was about a year ago, we held what was called a vision meeting,” Mr. Douglas said. “We had people from various gangs meet for the first time in the same room and we got input from them as to how they envision the project because ultimately it is theirs.”
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy