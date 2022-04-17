Easter Egg Roll a big hit at Fremont's Rutherford B. Hayes center

FREMONT — Sunshine and a slight breeze whistled through trees surrounding the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums where families gathered Saturday to participate in the 36th annual Easter Egg Roll.

“The weather is beautiful, so we're hoping we're going to see that translate into a good crowd,” said Joan Eckermann, 65, the Hayes center’s special events and volunteer coordinator, who noted as well that the last two years’ events had been truncated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rooted in a quirky bit of American history, the Easter egg roll commemorates President Hayes having opened up the White House’s South Lawn for children to play games after Congress evicted egg games from Capitol Hill because of the inevitable cleanup. “That’s become the tradition ever since” at the White House, and the Hayes museum holds its own in honor of the man who started it, Ms. Eckermann said.

“I love when they combine fun holiday things along with the history here too,” said Maggie Ostrowski, 46, of Mount Sterling, Ohio, who attended with her husband and 5-year-old child. “It’s neat to expose your kids to.”

Participants were asked to bring three hard-boiled eggs per child with them.

“That way, there’s one for each of the two games and an extra one if they should happen to break one,’ Ms. Eckermann explained.

In one game, kids tested their agility by balancing an egg on a wooden spoon, then running from one side of a playing field to the other and back. The second was the egg roll, with contestants rolling — and sometimes swatting — their eggs through the grass with their spoons.

“That was a challenge, but they liked it,” said Heather Borders, of Findlay. “...My son just cracked it [the egg].”

The egg competitions were supplemented by several more contemporary activities, including cornhole, a scavenger hunt, and a craft area where children could decorate hats. A human-sized Easter Bunny was there too for photo opportunities.

“We have quite a bit for kids and families to do here today,” said Kristina Smit, the museum’s marketing and communications manager.