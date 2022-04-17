ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Duck Pond Fire Near Glenwood Canyon Still Burning, Interstate 70 Is Re-Opened

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

UPDATE: #DuckPondFire Estimated To Be 100 Acres; Some Evacuation Remain In Place

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Eagle County rushed to a new fire between Glenwood Canyon and Gypsum. Authorities closed Interstate 70 between Glenwood Springs and Wolcott briefly Saturday afternoon. Then re-opened shortly before 8pm.

The Willowstone neighborhood in Gypsum has been ordered to evacuate. Authorities are calling this the Duck Pond Fire.

(credit: White River National Forest)

Residents and businesses in the Red Hill area are told to be ready to evacuate. This pre-evacuation zone includes: Beacon Road, Cedar Drive, Strohm Circle, Highland Road, Sunset Lane, Knob Lane.

“Winds pushed the fire slowly in an easterly direction towards Gypsum. Fire crews responded, but the area presents challenging access issues,” Eagle County emergency authorities stated.

An evacuation shelter is being set up at Eagle River Center at 794 Fairgrounds Road. Pets are allowed. The American Red Cross is also responding.

Residents with livestock are told to call the CSU Extension campus at (970) 471-1097.

(credit: CSP Eagle)

It’s not known when the interstate will reopen. Flames could be seen from a Colorado Department of Transportation camera.

(credit: Colorado Dept. of Transportation)

Some drivers stuck in traffic decided to turn around.

(credit: Colorado Dept. of Transportation)

Although a cause has not been determined, CSP says the fire is not related to a controlled burn in the area.

Comments / 0

