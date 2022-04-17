ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Conor Benn crushes Chris van Heerden in second round as high-profile welterweight fights edge nearer

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mjOcP_0fBSNUZy00

Conor Benn earned an emphatic victory over Chris van Heerden on Saturday night, stopping the South African in the second round to retain the WBA Continental welterweight title.

Benn, son of British boxing icon Nigel, remained unbeaten at 21-0 with the win, the TKO result marking the 14th finish that the 25-year-old has secured.

Benn had played down the significance of Van Heerden’s experience and southpaw stance all week, and so it proved that the 34-year-old was unable to trouble his younger opponent in the pair’s Manchester main event.

Although Van Heerden landed some well-timed shots as Benn ducked upon entries in the first round, the Briton was unfazed and pressed forward to connect with more powerful shots than his challenger could muster.

In the second round, Benn continued to back up the South African, throwing numerous feints but remaining out of range.

In a split second, however, Benn closed the distance with a jousting right hand, which marked the beginning of the end of Van Heerden.

Benn followed the punch with a left uppercut, before a variety of right hands – a hook, uppercut and overhand – sent Van Heerden crashing to the canvas.

The former IBO champion did not come close to answering the count, and the bout was waved off inside the first minute of the second round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mIxWV_0fBSNUZy00

Benn and Van Heerden embraced once the latter had gathered his senses, before the victor and his promoter Eddie Hearn discussed what will be next for the Briton.

They beckoned Amir Khan into the ring, though the 35-year-old – who was recently beaten by Kell Brook in a long-awaited grudge match – played down the prospect of a clash with Benn.

Benn claimed that Brook was similarly uneager to take him on, although Hearn suggested that the veteran would be an ideal next opponent for Benn, who has also long called for a fight with Russia’s David Avanesyan.

The 25-year-old did stress, however, that he is keen on pursuing world title fights.

Whoever awaits Benn, Hearn insisted that they will have to represent a serious step-up in competition for the rising contender this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bn17o_0fBSNUZy00

Full results

Conor Benn def. Chris van Heerden via second-round TKO (0:59)

Chris Billam-Smith def. Tommy McCarthy via eighth-round KO (1:28)

Campbell Hatton def. Ezequiel Gregores via decision (60-54)

Alycia Baumgardner def. Edith Soledad Matthysse via unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)

Jack Cullen def. Vladimir Belujsky via decision (80-72)

Luke Evans and Miguel Cesario Antin fight to draw (56-56)

James Metcalf def. Evgenii Vazem via fifth-round TKO

Jordan Thompson def. Mariano Angel Gudino via second-round TKO (0:47)

Thomas Whittaker-Hart def. Ben Ridings via decision (78-74)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Yordenis Ugas rushed to hospital after brutal 10th-round stoppage against Errol Spence Jr left him with a SWOLLEN eye in welterweight title bout... as 'the Truth' unifies division after 14-month layoff

Yordenis Ugas was rushed to a local hospital in Texas for an eye examination after being brutally stopped in his bout with Errol Spence Jr. The Cuban was picked apart before a doctor ruled that his swollen eye meant he was no longer in a condition to be able to fight - leaving Spence as the unified welterweight champion.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Spence adds 3rd title belt with TKO over WBA champ Ugás

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Errol Spence Jr. took a few rounds to find his rhythm and range after a long layoff. In the end, he had another championship belt. Spence became a three-belt welterweight champion by defending his WBC and IBF titles in a unification bout in front of a home crowd, when his fight against Yordenis Ugás was stopped in the 10th round Saturday night because of the WBA champ's right eye that was almost completely swollen shut.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Mccarthy
Person
Amir Khan
Person
Jack Cullen
Person
Kell Brook
Person
Conor Benn
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Luke Evans
Person
Chris Van Heerden
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn isn’t ready Danny Garcia or Adrien Broner says Carl Froch

By Charles Brun: Carl Froch says welterweight Conor Benn isn’t ready to face Adrien Broner or Danny Garcia for his next fight in London after his second-round TKO win over veteran Chris Van Heerden last Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Eddie Hearn is basking in...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Welterweight#Hatton#Combat#The Wba Continental#British#Tko#Ibo
The Independent

Errol Spence Jr breaks down Yordenis Ugas as tantalising Terence Crawford clash beckons

Errol Spence Jr added another welterweight title to his collection by stopping Yordenis Ugas on Saturday night.Spence Jr, 32, retained the WBC and IBF belts at 147lbs while simultaneously taking his Cuban opponent’s WBA Super title. Prior to Saturday night’s main event, it had been 16 months since Spence Jr competed, with the American having beaten compatriot Danny Garcia via decision in December 2020 before going on to have surgery on his eye. That fight took place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where this Saturday’s headline bout was also staged. The 35-year-old Ugas (27-5, 12 knockouts), meanwhile, last...
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Sports

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Everything is bigger in Texas. That's no different on Saturday night when two of the best welterweights in the world throw down from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. WBC and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. will take on WBA titleholder Yordenis Ugas in the main event of a Showtime PPV in front of a massive crowd filled into the football stadium.
ARLINGTON, TX
Boxing Insider

Trainer Ismael Salas On Yordenis Ugas: “He Will Show To The World Why He’s In This Position”

“Everybody has to expect the fireworks tomorrow,” Yordenis Ugas’s trainer Ismail Salas told FightHype on Friday. “It will be a great fight. Two great fighters.” The fight Salas was speaking of, of course, is tonight’s welterweight title unification between his fighter Ugas, and fellow champion Errol Spence. A year ago, Ugas was a well known, but not particularly celebrated, fighter. Then came last summer, when the world saw Ugas get the better of the great Manny Pacquiao. Yet the fact that Spence is seen as a pound for pound level boxer, coupled with the fact that Pacquiao was over forty when he fought Ugas, has led Spence to be the star attraction of tonight’s fight in his native Texas. Salas, however, is confident.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Where is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte taking place this weekend?

The WBC heavyweight title is on the line this weekend in a huge, all-British clash.Tyson Fury defends the belt against mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte, a former sparring partner whom the champion has antagonised all throughout the build-up to Saturday’s main-event contest.Whyte, in stark contrast, has kept to himself, missing last month’s pre-fight press conference to focus on his preparations in Portugal.But the challenger, 34, finally broke his silence this week, hitting out at Fury for having a “mouth like a toilet”, and saying: “He can’t get in my head. Even if he gets in my head, he’s only gonna...
DILLIAN WHYTE
The Independent

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas LIVE: Latest updates, result and reaction tonight

Errol Spence Jr added another welterweight title to his collection by stopping Yordenis Ugas on Saturday night.Spence Jr, 32, retained the WBC and IBF belts at 147lbs while simultaneously taking his Cuban opponent’s WBA Super title. Prior to Saturday night’s main event, it had been 16 months since Spence Jr competed, with the American having beaten compatriot Danny Garcia via decision in December 2020 before going on to have surgery on his eye. That fight took place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where this Saturday’s headline bout was also staged. The 35-year-old Ugas (27-5, 12 knockouts), meanwhile, last...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn wants Kell Brook for Conor Benn’s next fight

By Charles Brun: A wild-eyed-looking Eddie Hearn revealed last Saturday that the next opponent he wants Conor Benn to fight is Kell Brook at a catchweight of 150 lbs. The only problem is the former IBF welterweight champion Brook (40-3, 28 KOs) will need to lower his asking price of ten million quid to a more realistic number.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte prize money: How much will heavyweights earn for title fight?

Tyson Fury’s next title defence takes place this weekend, as the WBC heavyweight champion faces fellow Briton Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.Fury, 33, was ordered in December to defend his belt against Whyte, who is mandatory challenger to the “Gypsy King” and interim title holder.Whyte seemed to only sign the contract for the fight on the cusp of the 22 February deadline, finally making the bout official after much taunting from Fury.The challenger then proceeded to skip the first pre-fight press conference in March, preferring to continue training in Portugal ahead of the biggest bout of his career. Whyte,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn on Benn Facing Avanesyan or Stanionis: Good Fighters, Zero Profile

Eddie Hearn admitted he has little interest in putting Conor Benn in with either European welterweight champion David Avanesyan or WBA “regular” champion Eimantas Stanionis, as the pair are just not well known enough. After Benn disposed of Chris Van Heerden in emphatic style in Manchester on Saturday...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

609K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy