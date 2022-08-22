ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Marriage And Plans To Start A Family With Justin Bieber

By Marissa Matozzo
This article has been updated since its initial 04/16/22 publish date to include new information about Hailey and Justin Bieber and family planning after the model sat down for a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Fans have long wondered if Hailey and Justin Bieber are planning to have children after tying the knot in September 2018, and charming us all with declarations of love on social media, PDA at award shows, and more ever since. While the Rhode Beauty mogul, 25, has said in the past that she didn’t feel quite ready yet to think about starting a family, she sat down for an interview with Harper’s Bazaar to discuss this more.

As one of the publication’s September 2022 cover stars, Bieber sweetly opened up about her relationship with the “Yummy” singer, 28, and how in love the two are. “He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to,” she said. “I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides.” (Aww!)


The Vogue cover girl then mentioned the idea of possibly having kids, and how she is aware of the work and planning this would take. “At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work,” she said, “And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”

Since the days of her engagement, Bieber also revealed that her outlook on marriage itself has changed. Her and her husband’s individual health scares earlier this year made her value their commitment even more, she revealed. “I just think life is changing all the time,” she confessed.

“Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues,” she added. “You have to figure out how to deal with this s—t as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’ Like, that’s for real!”


As 1/2 of one of the most famous young celeb couples on the planet, Bieber is unfortunately no stranger to hateful comments online. The model took to social media multiple times in April to address speculation that she was pregnant with Justin’s baby, and adamantly repeated that this claim from trolls was untrue.

At the time, Bieber uploaded a video of herself on TikTok and noted in the caption that she was speaking directly to haters who spread pregnancy rumors like wildfire.”Leave me alone at this point. I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything. I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please,” Bieber said in the clip. “Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please.”

Fans in her comment section immediately supported her, with one writing, “if she said she’s not pregnant, she’s not, stop hating on her.” Another added, “whether she’s a famous model or regular person, no one deserves this treatment, do better.”

After she made a stunning appearance at the Grammy Awards at her husband’s side on April 3, many Twitter and Instagram users began speculating that she was hiding a baby bump under her flowy Saint Laurent slip dress . Bieber, who had seen enough of these comments, wrote on Instagram earlier that month; “I’m not pregnant leave me alone.”

As some users in her Tik Tok comment section tried to justify their guessing and said it was “out of love,” another user wrote back, “truly loving someone means respecting their boundaries and knowing when to stop hurtful behavior.” Another added that “when and if the Biebers have children is their business,” and so is “her right to choose not to talk about it.” (We’re sure Mrs. Bieber would agree!)

