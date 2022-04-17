ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Dan Vogelbach heads to Pittsburgh's bench on Saturday

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Pirates first baseman Dan Vogelbach is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the...

www.numberfire.com

ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman gets brutally honest on first game against Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman experienced an emotional homecoming this past weekend when he played in front of the LA faithful at Dodger Stadium for the first time. A California native, there’s no denying that it was an emotional moment for Freeman. However, the former Atlanta Braves World Series champion has another moment like that upcoming. On Tuesday night, the Braves will come to Dodger Stadium for Freeman’s first matchup against them in the 2022 MLB season- and his first matchup against the Braves ever. Freeman got honest on the showdown against Atlanta, as reported by Yahoo Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings sitting on Sunday for Marlins

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Payton Henry versus Phillies starter Zach Wheeler. In 26 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .125 batting average with a .442 OPS,...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Cubs Make Flurry of Roster Moves on Saturday

Photos: Christian Petersen-Getty Images/NBC Sports Chicago. With the third game of the Chicago Cubs’ series with the Colorado Rockies just hours away, the team made a flurry of roster moves. Among the moves, Mark Leiter Jr. was recalled to start Saturday’s game and first baseman Alfonso Rivas was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.
CHICAGO, IL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
The Spun

Ravens Cut Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Boykin was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns. His role diminished last season, though. He appeared in just eight games, didn’t make a...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Martinez stepping away from Blue Jays booth to undergo cancer treatment

TORONTO -- Buck Martinez, whose career with the Blue Jays spreads over four decades as a player, manager and broadcaster, announced that he will be stepping away from the mix following Sunday’s game to undergo treatment for cancer. Martinez, 73, played 17 seasons in the Major Leagues with the...
MLB
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
Yardbarker

Dodgers Make First Roster Move Of the Season

View the original article to see embedded media. The Dodgers made their first official roster move on Sunday. Prior to first pitch, the Dodgers announced that they had recalled reliever Phil Bickford and optioned Garrett Cleavinger. The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett was one of the first to report. Bickford...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees have their next stud relief pitcher already on the roster

One of the Yankees‘ biggest shortcomings over the past few years has been player development. Having just traded away catcher Gary Sanchez, the team doesn’t have too many homegrown talents on the roster, but one young pitcher is starting to make a legitimate impact. On Saturday night, with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Thanasis Antetokounmpo coming off Bucks' bench in Game 1

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Khris Middleton got last Sunday's regular season finale off due to a wrist ailment. But in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, he is ready to return to the court. He'll also immediately start in his first game back, sending Antetokounmpo back to a bench role.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Why the St. Louis Cardinals should trade for Frankie Montas

After a mostly quiet offseason and hot start to the 2022 season, the St. Louis Cardinals have one glaring need above the rest, and this player will fill it. The St. Louis Cardinals are 4-2 early in the season and already have the look of a club that has aspirations for a deep playoff run in 2022. After making only minor to mid-level caliber moves in the offseason, the club’s patience with making a major move has rubbed many fans and experts looking at the Cardinals’ needs the wrong way.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Luis Arraez left out of Twins lineup Monday morning

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against left-hander Rich Hill and the Boston Red Sox. The Twins are holding the lefty-hitting Arraez out against Boston's southpaw. Jorge Polanco is covering second base and the leadoff role in place of Arraez. Ryan Jeffers is entering the lineup to bat eighth and play designated hitter. Gio Urshela is starting on third base again and batting fifth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm back at third base for Phillies Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Alec Bohm at third base for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bohm will start at third base and bat sixth against the Rockies while Johan Camargo takes a seat. Our models project Bohm, who has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.3 fantasy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

