Dan Vogelbach heads to Pittsburgh's bench on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman experienced an emotional homecoming this past weekend when he played in front of the LA faithful at Dodger Stadium for the first time. A California native, there’s no denying that it was an emotional moment for Freeman. However, the former Atlanta Braves World Series champion has another moment like that upcoming. On Tuesday night, the Braves will come to Dodger Stadium for Freeman’s first matchup against them in the 2022 MLB season- and his first matchup against the Braves ever. Freeman got honest on the showdown against Atlanta, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO