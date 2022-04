The big argument on today’s episode of The View was between Sunny Hostin and guest host and former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who hotly debated whether or not it’s okay to call someone a mean name. Their argument about name-calling was in response to Hostin bringing up Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who called out Senators Romney, Murkowski, and Collins for supporting the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, writing that the Senators’ support proved that they are “pro-pedophile.”

13 DAYS AGO