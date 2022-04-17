ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Injuries reported after shots fired inside Columbia, South Carolina mall

By Stephanie Moore
WYFF4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting at a mall in South Carolina left multiple people injured, according to police. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at Columbiana Centre in Columbia, South Carolina. Authorities said 12 people were injured but no fatalities were reported. Columbia police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said...

www.wyff4.com

Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
South Carolina State
