Police received five calls to service at Chesterfield graduation party mass shooting address Friday night

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Ring video obtained by 8News shows the moment gunfire erupted at a graduation party , killing one man and injuring five others.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday at a house on the corner of Stepney and Weybridge Roads in Chester. Neighbors described the tense moments leading up to the deadly situation.

“Around 10 o’clock, it just started getting louder and louder with a lot of screaming, yelling, and music,” one neighbor said. “Then it was just ‘pop, pop, pop.’ A barrage of gunshots in a span of a minute or two.”

This neighbor did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation; however, he said activity like this is unusual in this Mineola neighborhood. He described the community as ‘tight-knit,’ saying they are now on edge.

“It was just complete chaos,” he said.

According to Chesterfield police, two fights broke out at this party which was thrown for a student at Thomas Dale High School.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered 20-year-old Taborri J. Carter of Petersburg suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid, but he died at the scene.

Five other shooting victims had already left the scene before police arrived. Two additional people were hit by a vehicle as they ran from the shooting, police said.

Those injured ranged in age from 16 to 21 years old and were from Chesterfield or nearby localities. The party – which had been advertised on social media – drew about 50 to 100 people.

“Cars were scattering. Kids were scattering. They were trying to come in my house… some were trying to come down my street,” the neighbor said. “I had numerous come like ‘let me in your house.’ One came in my yard. It was just chaos.”

Several other people in this neighborhood shared frustrations with the police response times.

Records show Chesterfield police received noise complaints about the house at 9:38 p.m., 9:44 p.m.,10:04 p.m., 10:06 p.m. and 10:19 p.m. The final complaint was called in mere moments before the gunshots.

As of Monday evening, Chesterfield police had not released suspect information. Officers told 8News Monday morning they had retrieved around 50 shell casings from the scene.

If you have information about this situation, call Chesterfield police.

