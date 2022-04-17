ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

’Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Debuts to Franchise-Low $20 Million at Friday Box Office

By Rahul Malhotra
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a case of diminishing returns at the box office for the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The third installment—Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore—is poised to top the domestic box office in its debut weekend, but a three-day projection of $44.5 million will make for the lowest opening for the Harry Potter...

collider.com

Comments / 1

Related
GamesRadar+

Fantastic Beasts 3: Why Johnny Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts 3 – AKA Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – sees Mads Mikkelsen take over from Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Depp having played the villain in the previous two Fantastic Beasts movies, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald. His departure from the series, though, was not an amicable one.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrest Prompts Emergency Warner Bros. Meeting About Star’s Future

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith isn’t the only Hollywood star facing career backlash in the wake of a public outburst. On March 30, Warner Bros. and DC executives held an emergency impromptu meeting to discuss Ezra Miller’s future with the studio following The Flash star’s recent arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment. According to a knowledgeable source, the consensus in the room was to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Extended Universe. The studio has more than a year before it has to make any hard decisions about a potential...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

How Slytherin For Life Tom Felton Is Getting Involved In Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

The next major entry in the Wizarding World is very nearly here. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to open on April 15. And while the movie takes place decades before the Harry Potter films, Draco Malfoy himself, Tom Felton, is going to be a big part of the new film’s release, as he’ll be hosting the premiere and interviewing the cast.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Robert Eggers
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
David Fincher
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Channing Tatum
Person
Ezra Miller
Distractify

7 ‘Harry Potter’ Spinoffs That Could Be Even Better Than 'Fantastic Beasts'

The third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, The Secrets of Dumbledore, is finally coming out on April 15 in the United States, and April 8 in Europe and the United Kingdom. The franchise itself has been relatively successful; it seems impossible for anything in the world of Harry Potter not to be. Even HBO Max’s Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses garnered enough views for future episodes. But we all have our own ideas about potential spinoffs.
MOVIES
NJ.com

Actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii. ‘The Flash,’ ‘Fantastic Beasts’ star from N.J. allegedly caused scene at karaoke bar.

Ezra Miller, known for playing superhero The Flash, was arrested by police in Hawaii Sunday night. Miller, 29, grew up in Wyckoff and plays Barry Allen, aka The Flash, in the DC films “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League” and “Suicide Squad.” They star as the character in the movie “The Flash,” set for 2023.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
ComicBook

Harry Potter Fans Unhappy With Huge Fantastic Beasts 3 Plot Hole

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbeldore is out in two days and apparently it has a major plot hole that fans aren't very happy about it. While the new Harry Potter movie isn't completely out yet, reviews have started to pour in for the third entry in the Harry Potter spin-off series. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie currently boasts a 58, a very middling score. That said, Harry Potter fans will be hopeful the movie continues the growing trend of critic scores and consumer scores being miles off each other, however, if predecessor Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is an indicator, this won't be the case, as that move received lousy scores from both critics and consumers alike.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Shares First Update on His Fast & Furious 10 Villainous Role

Last year's F9 surpassed all the expectations, proving that the beloved franchise can still dominate the box office, earning $721 million worldwide despite the global pandemic. F9 was a triumphant return to the Fast & Furious saga, and it appears that fans still continue to support the two-decades-long franchise. Unfortunately,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Bros#Fantastic Beasts#Box Office#The Crimes Of Grindelwald
digitalspy.com

Fantastic Beasts 3 new clip visits a classic Harry Potter location

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore returns to familiar territory in a new clip. Set to finally bow on big screens next month following a lengthy delay, this sequel to 2018's The Crimes of Grindelwald finds Jude Law's Albus Dumbledore entrusting Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander to push back on Gellert Grindelwald's (Mads Mikkelsen this time around) movements to seize control of the wizarding world.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DC Cancels Ezra Miller’s The Flash Movie Prequel Series

DC Comics has canceled orders for the prequel comics series of Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie. The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive comics is a three-issue miniseries by artists Juan Ferreyra, Ricardo López Ortiz, and Jason Howard, and by writer Kenny Porter. The series is supposed to tie into the DC blockbuster film. The miniseries was supposed to be released in April, but a new listing from the distributor of DC’s weekly comics, Lunar Distributors, displays that the first issue is being canceled on its website. However, the artist of the miniseries, Juan Ferreyra has now addressed the reports of its cancellation, saying that fans can expect to see it later in the year.
MOVIES
Collider

How the 'Harry Potter' Movies Failed Ron Weasley

Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), best friend to Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), is of vital importance to the story… at least, he is in the Harry Potter books. In the books, Ron finds himself on a hero’s journey of his own as he helps his best friend take down the most powerful wizard of all time, but the movies substantially fail when it comes to Ron — and the entire Weasley family for that matter, but it is most notable with Ron, the character closest to Harry. While never failing to show Harry’s brilliance as a wizard or Hermione’s wisdom far beyond her years, the movies consistently refuse to show Ron for who he is and the qualities that made his friendship with Harry so special, which later came at the cost of Hermione and Ron’s romantic relationship because Ron had become a person quite different from who he was in the books.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

How to Watch 'Father Stu': Is the Mark Wahlberg Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

Mark Wahlberg has proven to be one of the most prolific actors and producers working today, with his latest film Father Stu featuring the Oscar nominee in a committed performance in front and behind the camera, delving deep to tell the story of one man’s remarkable journey from the boxing ring to the priesthood. Released just in time for Easter, Father Stu is based on the life of Catholic priest Father Stuart Long. Directed and written by Rosalind Ross, Father Stu is produced by Jordan Foss, Stephen Levinson, and Mark Wahlberg, who also leads a cast that includes Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver, and Teresa Ruiz. Here's how you can watch this inspiring drama film.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jason Momoa to Star in ‘Minecraft’ Movie for Warner Bros.

Aquaman and Dune star Jason Momoa is lining up another tentpole with Warner Bros. The actor is in final negotiations to star in the studio’s live-action Minecraft movie, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Napoleon Dynamite filmmaker Jared Hess will direct the project, based on the popular video game. Dune producer Mary Parent and Roy Lee will produce, with Jill Messick receiving a posthumous producing credit for developing the film before her death in 2018. Executive producers include Jon Berg, Cale Boyter and Jon Spaihts. The video game hails from Sweden’s Mojang Studios, with Mojang’s Lydia Winters and Vu Bui also producing the film.More from...
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Lost City’ Unsettles ‘The Batman’ at Weekend Box Office With $31 Million Debut

A couple of minor adjustments were made to Saturday’s weekend box office projections. While The Lost City still topped the charts, it did so with $31 million in three days, which is slightly higher than the $30.5 million that was projected on Saturday. Similarly, the weekend’s number two movie, The Batman, ended up making a little more than what was estimated. It finished with $20 million in its fourth weekend. The period epic RRR, which was earlier expected to set a new stateside record for an Indian film, will now have to settle for the number two spot on that list, as it fell short of the benchmark by about half a million.
MOVIES
Collider

'Choose or Die': Trailer, Cast, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

There have been a lot of horror movies lately that use social media and modern apps to deliver their frights. Choose or Die on the other hand opts to go old school. The cursed videogame in Netflix’s new film won’t let the fact that it’s a text-based adventure from the 80s keep it from terrorizing both the protagonists and audiences.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Harry Potter fans complain about major plot hole in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Fans of the Harry Potter franchise have spotted a major plot hole in the latest spin-off, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.The film, set years before the events of the Harry Potter film series, features a number of characters introduced in the books, including Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen).However, some viewers were left scratching their heads as they were confronted with a younger version of Professor McGonagall, played in the original film series by Maggie Smith.In The Secrets of Dumbledore, McGonagall is played by 39-year-old Irish actor Fiona Glascott.The film is set in the 1930s,...
MOVIES
The Independent

Mads Mikkelsen says taking over from Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts was ‘chaotic’

Mads Mikkelsen has spoken about taking over from Johnny Depp in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, calling the process “chaotic”. Mikkelsen, who plays the role of evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, replacing Depp in the role, spoke to Hollywood Reporter about the part.The Danish actor watched the first two Fantastic Beasts films in quick sucession before reading the script for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. He was given two days to decide if he wanted the role. “It was quite chaotic,” he commented. Mikkelsen also noted that previous reports about him wishing he...
MOVIES
94.5 PST

‘Fantastic Beasts’ Has Worst Opening In ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise

All along, Warner Bros. has said the plan for the Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find Them franchise is a five movie saga. This week’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the third chapter of that grand scheme, following the original film and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. But given The Secrets of Dumbledore’s box office, you have to wonder if that original plan will be carried out to completion.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy