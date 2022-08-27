ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities Who Named Their Beloved Pets After Other Stars: Alexandra Daddario, Lucy Hale and More

By Miranda Siwak
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ju6wz_0fBHGf5V00

What’s in a name? While it can be difficult to pick out the perfect moniker for an animal companion, many stars have found inspiration in other celebrities’ names .

“I have a fish named Kieran Culkin,” Alexandra Daddario told E! News during a red carpet interview at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022 , referring to the Succession star. “So, I’m excited to see Kieran Culkin [tonight] and maybe tell him that.”

Daddario, who is also a proud dog mama to pup Levon , has been outspoken about her love of animals through the years .

“My dog actually makes me more active. We love to hike and explore different trails in Los Angeles. He’s honestly the coolest dog ever,” the Layover star previously told Muscle & Fitness in August 2018.

The White Lotus alum is not the only famous star to find inspiration in celebrity names. Mario Lopez , wife Courtney Mazza and their three kids welcomed a French bulldog in March 2020 , choosing an athletic-inspired name tribute.

“The Lopez Family just keeps growing! We want to introduce our newest member of the family … Oscar DeLaHoya Lopez,” the Saved by the Bell alum wrote via Instagram at the time.

Lopez noted in the clip that he always names his “doggies after great fighters.” The family's other Bulldogs are named Julio César Chavez Lopez and Juanita Manuela Marquez Lopez.

“Please welcome the newest member of the Lopez Family... 'Juanita Manuela Marquez Lopez!' She happens to be Julio's cousin,” the Access Hollywood cohost previously captioned an August 2015 Instagram photo. “And yes I'm continuing my tradition of naming my dogs after great Mexican fighters. The kids get Italian first names & the dogs Spanish names. Keepin our cultures alive.”

The California native revealed during a March 2020 episode of the entertainment news show that De La Hoya , for his part, is flattered by the canine's name.

“He loves it! I told him I was going to do it and he was cracking up because he knows [how I’ve always named my dogs’,” Mario added. “So he loves that I finally [named a dog after him]. He’s actually honored — and Oscar’s a dog anyway so it’s perfect!”

Jennifer Lawrence — who welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney in February 2022 — previously adopted a cat , giving it a well-known nickname.

“Her official name’s Cleo but we call her Chaz Bono because I’ve never met a cat that … has such a masculine energy that everyone always says ‘he,’” the Hunger Games star revealed during a November 2012 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show . “I got her as a kitten.”

Scroll below to find out which stars named their precious pets after other well-known personalities:

Us Weekly

Addison Rae’s Dad Monty Lopez Says He’s ‘Unbothered’ After Sheri Easterling’s Red Carpet Debut With Yung Gravy

Monty Lopez has entered the chat. Addison Rae's father is speaking out after his estranged wife, Sheri Easterling, packed on the PDA with Yung Gravy at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. "Unbothered!" Lopez, 46, wrote via his Instagram Story on Sunday, August 28, alongside a shirtless mirror selfie. "Thank you @youngravy for taking the […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘Elvis’ Star Shonka Dukureh Found Dead in Nashville Apartment at Age 44

Courtesy of Shonka Dukureh/Instagram Update: 8/29 at 5:45 p.m. ET According to the coroner's report obtained by Us Weekly, Dukureh's official cause of death is "hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease." The document stated that the manner of death was "natural." The late actress was "discovered unresponsive in bed by her minor son … [who] ran […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Us Weekly

Jeremiah Duggar Announces Wife Hannah Duggar Is Pregnant With Their 1st Child 5 Months After Wedding: ‘Our Precious Little Baby on the Way’

Another Duggar baby! Jeremiah Duggar announced that his wife, Hannah Duggar, is pregnant with their first child. “I’m so grateful for the many blessings in life right now,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 23, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 30, alongside three photos from his and Hannah’s maternity shoot. “The top being my […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Loves ‘Everything’ About Being a Mother of 2 After Welcoming Son: My Kids ‘Challenge Me’

On cloud nine. Khloé Kardashian is enjoying every moment as a mother of two, just weeks after welcoming her second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” the Good American cofounder, 38, gushed to Elle in an interview published on Tuesday, August 30. “[My son and daughter True] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Shocking TV Exits Through the Years

All good things must come to an end, even when it comes to TV. Throughout the years, many television stars have suddenly left their roles — some choosing to leave a famous part in the past. In September 2020, Anna Faris announced her she was leaving CBS' Mom after starring as the lead character on […]
TV SERIES
