ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Woman found dead in duffel bag at Forest Park in Queens

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qBeRq_0fBGzRV500

A quiet community in Queens is rattled by the gruesome details coming out about a woman found in a duffel bag half a mile away.

A woman, later identified as Orsolya Gaal was found inside a duffel bag in Forest Park early Saturday morning.

A person walking in the park around 8:00 a.m. noticed blood coming from the duffel bag which was laying on the ground near the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Forest Park Drive.

The person called 911 and police found a woman in the bag. Investigators say she was not dismembered but placed in the bag and closed off.

Shortly after, police discovered a second crime scene at 72-24 Juno Street.

Police say blood found at the home matches the blood from the duffel bag.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that a family of four lives in the home -- a father, mother, and two teenage sons ages 13 and 17.

Investigators say the body found may be that of the mother and have confirmed that one of the two sons was questioned. He has since been released.

Neighbors are stunned.

"Yesterday we were in our backyard and she was outside with her dog just doing regular stuff," neighbor John Blankson said. "We were going to go to the son's bar mitzvah a few weeks ago but the father got covid so the bar mitzvah was canceled. "

Neighbors say this was a quiet family that had lived here for about 10 years.

There are currently no charges or arrest, but police are calling this a domestic situation.

No other details about the woman or events leading up to her death have been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

ALSO READ | Man who spotted subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, flagged down officers speaks out

The man who identified alleged Brooklyn subway shooter Frank R. James on the street and alerted police officers of his presence is speaking out. Naveen Dhaliwal spoke to him.

----------

*
More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 4

Related
PIX11

Group beats, robs 13-year-old girl outside Bronx deli: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group brutally attacked a 13-year-old girl and stole her shoes and her cellphone outside a Bronx bodega this week, police said Friday. The NYPD released surveillance images of the three suspects, who are believed to be between 16 and 18 years old. According to police, two males and one […]
BRONX, NY
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
NBC New York

‘I Didn't Know What to Do. So I Just Stabbed Him:' Chilling Details Emerge in Triple NYC Attack

"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTLA

Man caught on camera placing card skimmer at Hawthorne convenience store

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly placing a card skimming device on a credit card machine at a Hawthorne convenience store. It happened Saturday at a 7-Eleven on West 135th Street. Security footage from the convenience store showed the suspect, a man wearing a black face mask, black clothing and an orange ballcap, waiting for […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Park#Shooting#Duffel Bag#Subway#Eyewitness News
PIX11

Boy held at knifepoint by 4 robbers in the Bronx, police say

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A boy was robbed at knifepoint by four men inside a supermarket in the Bronx, police said Wednesday. Around 2 p.m. on April 3, the 16-year-old victim was followed by the suspects when he entered a supermarket along West Fordham Road near Andrews Avenue North, according to authorities. There, […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
PIX11

Gunman who killed 12-year-old shot out of car eight times: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Suspects in a black vehicle circled a Brooklyn block three times before slowing and opening fire in a shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy and injured a relative, police said Wednesday. The gunman popped out of a sunroof and fired at least eight times, fatally striking Kade Lewin and injuring a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 28-year-old man shot in head in Brooklyn deli

NEW YORK -- There was more gun violence in the city on Sunday, this time at a deli in East New York, Brooklyn.Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the head. The incident happened at around 4 p.m. on Pitkin Avenue.Surveillance video shows the moment the gunman walked inside the deli, pointed his gun and opened fire at a man, striking him in the head."He's a regular customer. He's coming all the time, talking to my brother," deli worker Burhan Mashrah said.Police said the incident happened just after 4 p.m. at 2154 Pitkin Ave. Mashrah told CBS2's Thalia Perez...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Brothers mourn mother killed by stray bullet: ‘No sense’

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Erick and Victor Soriano De-Perdomo stood in front of a small crowd Tuesday evening on East 188th Street, overwhelmed with grief and anger over their mother’s senseless death. “She went to the store,” Victor said, “and she got killed like that? Like, there is no sense.” Security camera footage […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police ID suspect in deadly stabbing at Bronx apartment

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday released a photo of a man they say repeatedly stabbed a man in the Bronx last month.  Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old George Akino. He’s wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Edwin Acevedo on March 7. The 30-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive […]
BRONX, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
11K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy