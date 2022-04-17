Woman found dead in duffel bag at Forest Park in Queens

A quiet community in Queens is rattled by the gruesome details coming out about a woman found in a duffel bag half a mile away.

A woman, later identified as Orsolya Gaal was found inside a duffel bag in Forest Park early Saturday morning.

A person walking in the park around 8:00 a.m. noticed blood coming from the duffel bag which was laying on the ground near the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Forest Park Drive.

The person called 911 and police found a woman in the bag. Investigators say she was not dismembered but placed in the bag and closed off.

Shortly after, police discovered a second crime scene at 72-24 Juno Street.

Police say blood found at the home matches the blood from the duffel bag.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that a family of four lives in the home -- a father, mother, and two teenage sons ages 13 and 17.

Investigators say the body found may be that of the mother and have confirmed that one of the two sons was questioned. He has since been released.

Neighbors are stunned.

"Yesterday we were in our backyard and she was outside with her dog just doing regular stuff," neighbor John Blankson said. "We were going to go to the son's bar mitzvah a few weeks ago but the father got covid so the bar mitzvah was canceled. "

Neighbors say this was a quiet family that had lived here for about 10 years.

There are currently no charges or arrest, but police are calling this a domestic situation.

No other details about the woman or events leading up to her death have been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

