ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Mexico's Pemex says fire under control at Salina Cruz refinery

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fD5xL_0fBGtYK400
A view shows a fire as Mexican state oil company Pemex fight to quell a fire in a gasoline storage tank at the Salina Cruz refinery, in Salina Cruz, in the southern Oaxaca state, Mexico April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Barrera Zamora

MEXICO CITY, April 16 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex said on Saturday that it had brought under control a fire at its Salina Cruz refinery in the southern Oaxaca state without any injuries to personnel.

The fire, which started on Friday, had engulfed a gasoline storage tank, sending a dense plume of black smoke billowing from inside the refinery.

Pemex said firefighters had "concluded the work of suffocation and cooling" of the tank.

In August, the Salina Cruz refinery was hit by another fire.

Salina Cruz has the capacity to process 330,000 barrels per day of crude oil, according to data from Eikon Refinitiv.

In November, another fire broke out at a Pemex refinery complex in northern Mexico but it was brought under control without any injuries to staff or disruption to production.

Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Noé Torres; Additional reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Drazen Jorgic, Franklin Paul and Edmund Klamann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
The Oregonian

Indigenous fishermen on Mexico’s Gulf coast want to put oil giant on trial for decades of pollution

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Ricardo Torres Cruz, a native Nahua community leader and fisherman, had just traveled 340 miles to Mexico City so he could enter the federal government’s Attorney General’s Office to affirm a legal complaint against Petróleos de México – Pemex – the state-owned oil company he blames for killing the fish in streams around his home in the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Gas tank graveyard has Mexico City residents up in arms

Thousands of disused gas cylinders sit outside under the sun at a former refinery in Mexico City, producing a foul smell that neighbors say has made their lives a nightmare. But instead of human remains the disused refinery of state-owned oil giant Pemex has become the resting place of thousands of old multicolored gas cylinders.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pemex#Salina Cruz#Refinery#Mexican
Reuters

Fuel ship sinks off Tunisia, threatening environmental disaster

TUNIS, April 16 (Reuters) - Tunisian authorities intensified efforts on Saturday to avoid an environmental disaster after a merchant fuel ship carrying one thousand tons of fuel sank off the coast of Gabes on Friday, two security sources told Reuters. The Tunisian navy had rescued all seven crew members from...
ENVIRONMENT
Kisha Walker

Four Dismembered Bodies Discovered in a Well-Known Troubled Caribbean Resort in Mexico

*Information reported by The US SUN has been used as a source for this report*. Authorities have reported Thursday, the discovery of four dismembered human male bodies in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen, known to be a troubled establishment. The bodies of the four men were dumped near a housing development. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo have said, the male bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, it's unclear how the men died. However, the fact that the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing, Authorities reported.
natureworldnews.com

"Vehicle From Hell" - Authorities Intercept Truck Carrying 282 Dogs for Meat Trade in China

In deplorable circumstances, animal rights activists and local police in China have captured a truck transporting over 300 dogs headed for the meat or pet industries. According to a statement from animal welfare non-profit Humane Society International, the truck, carrying 260 pups and 22 adult dogs, was stopped on a highway in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui after an arduous 1,000-mile journey.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Mexico City
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Mexico criticizes U.S. for prioritizing Ukraine aid over Central America

MEXICO CITY, March 22 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized the United States on Tuesday for its swift action to approve aid to Ukraine even as investment in Central America is stalled over "bureaucracy." The United States has dedicated billions of dollars in assistance, including weapons, to...
POLITICS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Leader of El Chapo's assassin squad nicknamed 'Grim Reaper' - who was linked to THOUSANDS of murders over four-year period in Mexico border town - is sentenced to life in prison by Texas court

The former head of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán's Sinaloa Cartel assassin squad -who was linked to thousands of murders in northern Mexico over a period spanning just four years - will be spending the rest of his life in a United States prison. Mario Iglesias-Villegas was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

405K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy