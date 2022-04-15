ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC ranked matchup Hogs v Cats FRiday, Sat Sun....

 4 days ago

0 Members and 6 Guests are viewing this topic. Location: tulsa, oklahoma (from NW ark) A couple of the games will be televised but all will be streamed on SEC TV. I dont trust these posted video links but I will revisit them again before game time tomorrow. This...

Tigers Weep? Tiger Sweep: Arkansas sweeps LSU for first time since 2011

The response Arkansas baseball had to losing their first SEC series in three calendar years over the previous week was impressive. On Saturday, the No. 6 Diamond Hogs, who were ranked No. 2 before falling in two of three in Gainesville against Florida last week, sent No. 15 LSU back to Baton Rouge winless in a three-game set in Fayetteville. A four-run fifth inning was more than enough for the Razorbacks, who stretched their winning streak to five games with a 6-2 win over the Tigers. Jaxon Wiggins kept his record perfect at 5-0 when he went 5 1/3 innings on Saturday....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
No. 15 LSU suffers first sweep of season to No. 6 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU (23-12, 7-8 SEC) were unable to avoid their first sweep in Southeastern Conference play dropping the final game to No. 6 Arkansas 6-2 (28-7, 11-4 SEC) 6-2 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers are just one week removed from sweeping Mississippi State and entered...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
State
Arkansas State
Hagen Smith named Freshman of the Week by the SEC

Arkansas freshman Hagen Smith was honored by the Southeastern Conference on Monday, by being named the SEC Freshman of the Week. Hagen Smith. Certified dude. pic.twitter.com/31JKWO2gty — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 18, 2022 The freshman left hander pitched lights out in Friday’s 4-0 win over LSU, playing an instrumental role in Arkansas winning their fourth SEC series of the season in five opportunities. In game two’s win, Smith tied his career-highs in innings pitched (7.0), hits allowed (2), strikeouts (7), and walks issued (1). Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn says that Smith used more change-ups and worked on hitting targets against LSU, which was one of the many things that he did differently following a tough loss at Florida in his previous start. “It didn’t go good for him last weekend in Florida. He took it personal,” said Van Horn following Arkansas’ win on Friday. “He worked extremely hard this week. He got with coach (Matt Hobbs) and they did a lot of talking. He had a great bullpen session. He’s on a mission. He really spotted it up and did a nice job.” Smith has a 3.88 ERA and a 6-2 record through nine starts in a Razorback uniform, with 52 strikeouts in 48.2 IP.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WATCH: Sam Pittman and players break down Spring Scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Arkansas football team had to switch plans on Saturday as they moved their open Spring practice indoors to Walker Pavilion. The defense really shined in the scrimmage, especially Alabama transfer linebacker, Drew Sanders. Check out what Bumper Pool had to say about that here: Jalen Catalon also spoke about how […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Hogs Host Arkansas State For Two Games

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is set to host the Arkansas State Red Wolves for two midweek games beginning Tuesday and then Wednesday afternoon. Arkansas (28-7) has won 15 consecutive midweek games. Arkansas State (7-24) has struggled much of the season and is only 2-11 away from Jonesboro. Dave Van Horn said he will use some of his reserves against the Red Wolves.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
Arkansas vs. Kentucky: Game preview, how to stream Sunday’s rubber match

The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks look to bounce back after suffering a tough loss to the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night. Arkansas (31-8, 10-4 SEC) hit three home runs through the first three innings to grab a 7-1 advantage before Kentucky (29-10, 9-5 SEC) broke away to score six runs in the 4th inning to tie the game at 7-7. The Wildcats pulled away by hitting two home runs in the top of the 7th, a solo shot by Erin Coffel, her second of the day, as well as a two-run blast by Miranda Stoddard to give Kentucky the 10-7...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas State baseball has midweek series at #2 Arkansas

Arkansas State (7-24) at #2 Arkansas (28-7) - April 19-20, 2022 - 6:30 PM (Tuesday)/4 PM (Wednesday) Location: Fayetteville, Ark. Venue: Baum-Walker Stadium TV: SEC Network+. Arkansas State concludes its Natural State road swing with a two-game midweek series at consensus top-10 foe Arkansas. Both games will be broadcast live on SEC Network+, while the radio broadcasts can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network (95.3/96.9/104.1/970 AM). There, you may listen to the recently-victorious “Voice of the Red Wolves” Matt Stolz.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Dawson Garcia finds new home in transfer portal

Former UNC basketball forward Dawson Garcia has a new home after entering the transfer portal last week. Following just one season at North Carolina, Garcia is staying home and will play at Minnesota. He made the announcement on Monday night, ending his brief time in the portal after a visit to the Gophers’ program. The Minnesota native played his freshman season at Marquette before transferring to North Carolina. At UNC, Garcia played in 16 games for the program before taking a leave of absence due to medical issues with his family. Staying close to home was important for Garcia and landing with the...
COLLEGE SPORTS

