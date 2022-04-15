Hearon winner of US National English Award

A new United States Champion has been officially crowed on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw! As the World and Universal Championships are now unified under Roman Reigns and there has been an expressed desire to unite the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, it has naturally raised the question about what was going to happen to the rest of the titles on the card. This painted a major target on United States Champion Finn Balor as he had won the title before WrestleMania, and while there is no full unification for the United States Champion in the cards (maybe), there has still been a shake up.

