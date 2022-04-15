ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: All-Area teams

THE PLAYER: The Bobcat guard was a first-team all-conference selection and second-team all-state after helping lead Madison to a 5A consolation trophy at state. Averaged 14.1 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals. WHAT COACHES SAID: “When he was going he got that whole team going.” — John Tucker, Bonneville....
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Paige

One of the most beloved British athletes in recent WWE history is Paige, a former NXT champion and overall champion also on the company's main roster, with the unfortunate athlete experiencing a bad neck injury in recent years that has forced her to retire from wrestling, it is unknown if forever or only for a long period of her career.
92.9 The Ticket

Brewer Names Chad LaBree New Varsity Girls Basketball Coach

Brewer Athletic Director David Utterback announced on Friday, April 15th that Old Town native, Chad LaBree has been chosen to lead the Brewer High School Girls Basketball program beginning with the 2022 winter season. LaBree, a 1994 graduate of Old Town High School, is currently working as Global Director of Customer Success / Director of Sales Enablement for Carbyne 9-1-1.
Tyler Morning Telegraph

10-6A Track: Legacy teams place second, compile nine gold medals

The Tyler Legacy girls and boys both earned second-place team finishes at the District 10-6A Track and Field Meet at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium in Rockwall. The Lady Raiders finished with 131 points, behind Rockwall (228) and ahead of Dallas Skyline (118), Mesquite (59), Mesquite Horn (39), Rockwall-Heath (37) and North Mesquite (8).
The Daily Telegram

Daily Telegram Athlete of the Week: April 11-16

All spring sports got under way last week with everyone back from spring break with many athletes in Lenawee County getting the season started strong. Here are the nominees for the Daily Telegram Athlete of the Week. You can vote at https://poll.fm/11095411. Bailey Brandly, Onsted girls soccer. Brandly broke the...
