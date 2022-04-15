Legislature hotline

Our state of Missouri has an outgoing Senator, and will be voting for his replacement in the mid-term elections this November. That would be Republican Senator Roy Blunt. He is retiring from office this year, and on Sunday he was on This Week With George Stephanopoulos. He was on the show to talk about the story involving Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, as well as if he would vote to confirm President Joe Biden's pick for the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. You can watch the video below:

MISSOURI STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO