Kansas State

Legislature hotline

columbusnews-report.com
 4 days ago

Up-to-the-minute information on the 2020 Kansas Legislature is only a phone call or...

www.columbusnews-report.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Worst Gun Laws

Gun sales, using the FBI’s Firearms Background Check as a proxy, reached 38,876,673 in 2021. That was down from 2020. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is challenging in the United States, not just because so many guns are sold each year, but […]
POLITICS
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
thecentersquare.com

Democrats not happy with 4/20 medical marijuana hearing

(The Center Square) – Next week’s hearing on a medical marijuana program for the state has already upset many of the Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol who’ve pushed for legal marijuana in the state for years. The Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Monday scheduled...
WISCONSIN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Wyoming is only state so far to change number of state legislators after redistricting

Wyoming enacted new state legislative district boundaries on March 25 when Gov. Mark Gordon (R) allowed the maps to become law without signing them. The bill adds one Senate seat and two House of Representatives seats to the state legislature, meaning that after the 2022 elections, Wyoming will have 31 state Senators and 62 state Representatives. As of April 14, 44 states have completed legislative redistricting after the 2020 census, and Wyoming is the only one thus far to change its number of legislators.
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Abortion rights backers block 'trigger' law in Nebraska

Abortion rights proponents scored a surprising victory in Nebraska by derailing a bill that would have automatically outlawed abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturns its Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure throughout the country.The vote on Wednesday frustrated abortion rights opponents, who usually win fights over the issue in the conservative Legislature. More than a dozen other conservative states have passed similar measures already, but abortion rights backers in Nebraska managed to block it using a filibuster in the single-chamber Legislature.The bill's supporters fell two votes short of the 33 they needed to end the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt signs law criminalising abortion

Oklahoma’s Republican governor has signed a bill to make performing an abortion illegal in the state, with providers facing felony charges with up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $100,000, marking the most severe restrictions on abortion care in the US.Republican Governor Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 612 into law at a ceremony surrounded by anti-abortion advocates and faith leaders at the state capital on 12 April.“We want to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma,” he said, denouncing “liberal activists from the coast who always seem to want to come in and dictate a...
POLITICS
Black Enterprise

Missouri to Introduce ‘Ahmaud Arbery Act’ That Places Limits on Citizen’s Arrests

A St. Louis senator is seeking to place limits on Missouri’s citizen’s arrest laws through a new act named in Ahmaud Arbery’s honor. The “Ahmaud Arbery Act” was heard in a Senate committee on Monday, St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The law would repeal “a private person’s right to make an arrest as it existed under the common law of this state,” the legal protection that played a major role in Arbery’s murder.
MISSOURI STATE
MSNBC

With new abortion bans, GOP isn’t waiting for the Supreme Court

In recent months, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida’s Republican-led legislature have already approved policies to make it easier to ban books from school libraries and classrooms. And made it harder for Floridians to vote. And created restrictions on the right to peaceably protest. With this in mind, as the...
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

Kentucky legislature overrides Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of abortion law

April 13 (UPI) -- Kentucky's Republican state legislature on Wednesday voted to override Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a sweeping anti-abortion law. The House voted 76-21 and the Senate voted 31-6 to override Beshear's veto of House Bill 3, an anti-abortion omnibus bill that bans the distribution of abortion pills by mail, tightens requirements for minors seeking abortion and orders the creation of a system to register and monitor abortions.
KENTUCKY STATE
KIX 105.7

Outgoing Missouri Senator’s Vote Will Put Him On Wrong Side Of History

Our state of Missouri has an outgoing Senator, and will be voting for his replacement in the mid-term elections this November. That would be Republican Senator Roy Blunt. He is retiring from office this year, and on Sunday he was on This Week With George Stephanopoulos. He was on the show to talk about the story involving Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, as well as if he would vote to confirm President Joe Biden's pick for the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. You can watch the video below:
MISSOURI STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado Democratic lawmakers want relief from new fees they put into law

Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers are touting legislation to save people and businesses money this year.How? By postponing new fees they put into law in recent years.Why it matters: Democrats — who control all of state government — are focused on lowering costs as affordability becomes the central issue of the 2022 election.Yet, the fact that they approved and supported new fees undercuts their argument.Driving the news: A measure to temporarily delay the new road usage fees and lower vehicle registration surcharges debuts in a legislative committee on Monday.Starting this July, a new 2-cent per gallon fee goes into...
COLORADO STATE

