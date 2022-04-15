Legislature hotline

Gun sales, using the FBI’s Firearms Background Check as a proxy, reached 38,876,673 in 2021. That was down from 2020. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is challenging in the United States, not just because so many guns are sold each year, but […]
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
(The Center Square) – Next week’s hearing on a medical marijuana program for the state has already upset many of the Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol who’ve pushed for legal marijuana in the state for years. The Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Monday scheduled...
The Biden administration urged U.S. Supreme Court justices this week to reject Oklahoma’s claim of jurisdiction over some crimes involving Native Americans on reservations, saying the federal government has exclusive authority. The solicitor general, the Justice Department’s advocate before the U.S. Supreme Court, also asked the justices for time...
The ex-wife of Eric Greitens, Missouri's former governor and a current Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, alleged he was physically abusive and "unstable," according to court records filed on Monday. Sheena Greitens has been part of an ongoing child custody battle with Eric Greitens and filed a sworn affidavit Monday...
Wyoming enacted new state legislative district boundaries on March 25 when Gov. Mark Gordon (R) allowed the maps to become law without signing them. The bill adds one Senate seat and two House of Representatives seats to the state legislature, meaning that after the 2022 elections, Wyoming will have 31 state Senators and 62 state Representatives. As of April 14, 44 states have completed legislative redistricting after the 2020 census, and Wyoming is the only one thus far to change its number of legislators.
Abortion rights proponents scored a surprising victory in Nebraska by derailing a bill that would have automatically outlawed abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturns its Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure throughout the country.The vote on Wednesday frustrated abortion rights opponents, who usually win fights over the issue in the conservative Legislature. More than a dozen other conservative states have passed similar measures already, but abortion rights backers in Nebraska managed to block it using a filibuster in the single-chamber Legislature.The bill's supporters fell two votes short of the 33 they needed to end the...
Oklahoma’s Republican governor has signed a bill to make performing an abortion illegal in the state, with providers facing felony charges with up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $100,000, marking the most severe restrictions on abortion care in the US.Republican Governor Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 612 into law at a ceremony surrounded by anti-abortion advocates and faith leaders at the state capital on 12 April.“We want to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma,” he said, denouncing “liberal activists from the coast who always seem to want to come in and dictate a...
A St. Louis senator is seeking to place limits on Missouri’s citizen’s arrest laws through a new act named in Ahmaud Arbery’s honor. The “Ahmaud Arbery Act” was heard in a Senate committee on Monday, St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The law would repeal “a private person’s right to make an arrest as it existed under the common law of this state,” the legal protection that played a major role in Arbery’s murder.
Here is how members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives votes on HB 4327, which would ban most abortions in the state. The voting was along party lines with 78 Republican representatives voting in favor, and no Democrats.
All 18 Democrats in the House voted against the bill, along with one Republican member....
In recent months, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida’s Republican-led legislature have already approved policies to make it easier to ban books from school libraries and classrooms. And made it harder for Floridians to vote. And created restrictions on the right to peaceably protest. With this in mind, as the...
April 13 (UPI) -- Kentucky's Republican state legislature on Wednesday voted to override Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a sweeping anti-abortion law. The House voted 76-21 and the Senate voted 31-6 to override Beshear's veto of House Bill 3, an anti-abortion omnibus bill that bans the distribution of abortion pills by mail, tightens requirements for minors seeking abortion and orders the creation of a system to register and monitor abortions.
Our state of Missouri has an outgoing Senator, and will be voting for his replacement in the mid-term elections this November. That would be Republican Senator Roy Blunt. He is retiring from office this year, and on Sunday he was on This Week With George Stephanopoulos. He was on the show to talk about the story involving Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, as well as if he would vote to confirm President Joe Biden's pick for the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. You can watch the video below:
(The Center Square) – The nation’s two largest red states, Texas and Florida, led by Republican governors and Republican-majority legislatures, have taken different approaches to restricting abortion. As more comparisons over policies implemented by the Republican-led states are made as to which state is leading on job growth,...
Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers are touting legislation to save people and businesses money this year.How? By postponing new fees they put into law in recent years.Why it matters: Democrats — who control all of state government — are focused on lowering costs as affordability becomes the central issue of the 2022 election.Yet, the fact that they approved and supported new fees undercuts their argument.Driving the news: A measure to temporarily delay the new road usage fees and lower vehicle registration surcharges debuts in a legislative committee on Monday.Starting this July, a new 2-cent per gallon fee goes into...
Comments / 0