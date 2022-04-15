ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Add new comment

torquenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the latest end-of-the-workweek "Just Rolled In" Friday fix for those of you who enjoy cars and working on them. An exploding car, an exploding tire, critter troubles and more examples of car owners who insist on pouring the...

www.torquenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Examiner

Want to buy an electric car? Read this first

Thinking more seriously about buying an electric car now that gas prices are revving up? You and everybody else. EVs are hard to find, especially now. The war in Ukraine hasn’t just caused gas prices to soar. It has also disrupted car production in Europe, which sends exports to the United States. And U.S. companies like Ford “basically got blindsided by how many people want to buy their cars” and can’t make EVs fast enough, Chris Harto, a senior policy analyst for Consumer Reports, told me.
GAS PRICE
torquenews.com

Tesla's New Standard Range Model Y Vehicle Will Have Huge Margins

Tesla is beginning production of a standard range Model Y from Giga Texas. This vehicle is eventually going to have huge margins - as high as 35% or more, once Tesla reaches volume production. Tesla's New Standard Range Model Y Vehicle Will Have Huge Margins. There is some information we...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Vehicles#This Rental Agency#Torque News
MotorBiscuit

Do You Want an Electric G-Wagen? The Mercedes-Benz EQG EV Luxury SUV Is on the Way

A dinosaur is entering the modern era. The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen is one of the oldest luxury SUVs in the market, and it’s getting the electric treatment. That’s right; this high-end luxury brand has a new Mercedes-Benz EQG in the works. The plan is to release this SUV for the 2024 model year, giving us a new EV model that is completely different from the others.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Calls the 2022 Subaru Forester the Best Compact SUV for Tall Drivers

An SUV is a vehicle designed to fit more passengers than a sedan or other type of compact, which means interior comfort is critical, especially for the driver. The 2022 Subaru Forester crossover SUV is one of the top models in the class that offers enhanced comfort and relaxed driving, thanks to its ample headroom. In fact, Consumer Reports (CR) voted it as the best compact SUV for tall drivers.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Honda Readying Two Electrified Sports Cars, Shows Them Under Sheets

Honda hosted a deep dive on its future electrification plans, both domestically and worldwide, going into more detail about how it plans to bridge its current dearth of EVs and the 2 million it plans to sell annually by 2030. As you can imagine, the hour-long Powerpoint presentation, littered with dry number roundups, battery plans, and several home-market electric vehicles we'll never see (and Honda didn't show) was pretty standard business update fare.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
torquenews.com

Prices For Affordable Used Green Cars Surge - Hybrids Outpace EVs

Used vehicle prices in the U.S. have jumped by more than 50% over the past year. Leading the way are affordable hybrids and a once-shunned EV. It’s no secret that an inventory-constrained American vehicle market has shoppers paying more for all vehicles. On the used vehicle side, affordable green vehicles are among those that are fetching the highest prices. Some are up 50% or more in value since last year.
GAS PRICE
Fox News

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are supersized SUVs

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are extra-long versions of the full-size SUVs that are making their public debut at the New York International Auto Show. Both models are a foot longer overall with seven-inch longer wheelbases than the standard-length Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer that went on sale last year and. They are similar in size to the Chevrolet Silverado and Cadillac Escalade ESV and have the most passenger volume and cargo space behind the third row in the segment.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Maserati's Compact Grecale SUV Will Be the Brand's First All-Electric Car

Italian luxury automaker Maserati has debuted its second-ever SUV, the Grecale, which will arrive in several powertrains including an all-electric version coming in 2023. The vehicle marks an early step in Maserati’s mission to transition into a fully-electric brand by 2030. Meanwhile, all Maserati models will be available in electric versions by 2025, according to brand executives via CNN.
CARS
torquenews.com

Toyota Aygo May Be Europe’s Answer to Traffic Problem

Last week, Toyota Europe unveiled the new 2023 Toyota Aygo for the European market. This compact little hatch may be the answer to Europe’s traffic problem. Go to any major European city or suburb and you’ll see two things: small cars and bicycles. The problem is that driving a big car in Paris or London is not that practical. That’s why big automakers like Ford, Honda, and Toyota who operate in Europe make exclusively small and practical cars for them. Take for example the Honda Jazz. It's small, reliable, and most importantly, practical. Because of this, automakers compete for who can make the most spacious, practical, economical, and most importantly, small cars for European buyers.
CARS
Fox News

Toyota is launching another old-school stick-shift sports car

Toyota is starting to look really shifty. Toyota has confirmed that the model, which is officially called the GR Supra, will be getting a manual transmission in the U.S. soon, bucking the recent trend toward automatic-only sports cars, not to mention single-speed electric vehicles. The latest Supra debuted for the 2020 model year on a platform shared with the BMW Z4, both only available with an 8-speed automatic transmission.
CARS
torquenews.com

Ford Recalls 40,000 Transit Connects To Fix Windshield Problem

Ford has begun a new round of vehicle safety moves with the recall of 40,000 Transit Connect vans to repair a potential windshield problem. When you look out your vehicle's windshield, did you know that it was part of its overall structure? Though it may not look like it, the slim pane of what looks like glass is a key to the front end of your vehicle.
CARS
torquenews.com

Elon Musk Makes Offer To Buy All of Twitter

Elon Musk has made an offer to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share, which is about 15% higher than the current share price. Let's go over why Elon Musk is doing this. Elon Musk, one of the most prominent Twitter users with over 82 million followers, and CEO of Tesla, the leading electric vehicle manufacturer in the world, has made another step forward in his attempt to foster free speech. He has made an offer per the SEC to buy all of Twitter at $54.20 per share. Whether this offer gets accepted or not remains to be seen.
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Tesla Explains Why The Refreshed Model Y Only Has A 279 Mile Range Despite 4680 Cells & Structural Pack

Tesla has finally given an explanation on why the refreshed Model Y only has a 279-mile range despite sporting the revolutionary 4680 cells and a structural battery pack. Tesla recently held an epic party to mark the opening of the company’s newest Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. The event so-called Cyber Rodeo featured everything from Tesla’s latest redesigned Cybertruck prototype to the first mention of a “futuristic dedicated robotaxi” Tesla is building; to drone formation featuring DogeCoin; and everything in between.
AUSTIN, TX
torquenews.com

Breaking: Tesla To Soon Add A Second Screen To Model 3 & Y Suggests Tear-down

One distinguishing feature of the Tesla Model 3 & Y is that the vehicles only come with a single screen for the entire vehicle. However, this might be about to change after a teardown of the vehicles' MCU revealed a currently not in use connector dubbed "2nd display". When Tesla...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy