ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Helping Students Rise in Community, Toward Purpose

Berkeleyan Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s common to doubt one’s qualifications, despite training and expertise. It’s especially easy for people of color to feel unqualified, says Maya Lefao ’15, a program director at RepresentED, a nonprofit organization that prepares marginalized students for leadership roles in the private and public sector. Institutional racism in higher education and...

alumni.berkeley.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Woke Arizona education leaders are blasted after they mistook African-American DJ at school fundraiser for white man in BLACKFACE and wrote scathing complaints

A pair of Arizona diversity, equity and inclusion 'experts' have been blasted for falsely accusing an African-American DJ of wearing blackface at an event. Jill Lassen and Stuart Rhoden, who advocate for diversity at the Scottsdale Unified School District in various capacities, wrote scathing letters of complaint after DJ Kim Koko Hunter appeared at a PTA event, and they mistook him for a white man.
POLITICS
KGET

Bakersfield 2045 Rise community workshops

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is taking steps to establish a General Plan for the next 20 years, but in order for it to be effective – they say you to get involved. They are hosting workshops in person and online. It’s called Bakersfield 2045 Rise. It’s an effort to establish a new […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
click orlando

‘Black Women on Boards’ working to increase diversity in boardrooms

Diversity and inclusion have become buzzwords in the workplace, with companies sounding off about their importance. But the numbers on corporate boards tell a different story. Black Women on Boards is on a mission to increase diversity in corporate boardrooms. Merline Saintil is a Fortune 500 board director and one of the group’s founders.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Education
Berkeley, CA
Education
thebossmagazine.com

The Best Online Bachelor’s Degrees for Professional Success

Higher education is expensive and time-consuming — so few students enroll in bachelor’s programs with the intention of wasting their money, time and energy on a less effective degree. Yet, as online education opportunities expand, more and more students find that they could have made better choices to position themselves well for their careers once they leave school.
COLLEGES
Nature.com

Punishment institutions selected and sustained through voting and learning

In virtually all human societies, the sustained provision of public goods is enforced through punishment. This can happen, for example, via a legal system (formal punishment institutions) or individual-level reciprocity (informal punishment institutions). However, targeting and enforcement of punishment is usually costly, leaving a permanent temptation for individuals to avoid the costs. Here, we show that costly punishment institutions can be adopted through voting and learning but suffer an existential threat if the decision-making process to implement the punishment institution is not aligned with the scale of the public good, creating unavoidable free-riding incentives. We design a model where individuals vote in favour of or against the institution, either with their feet or group vote, to govern public goods at different scales. Learning occurs through the accumulation of one's experiences and observations of other members in the population, but it may be limited due to memory and information constraints. We show-across scales of the decision-making process and public good-under which conditions punishment institutions are adopted and promote cooperation. Using a meta-study approach, we compare the model to existing experimental results, which largely confirm the key results of the model.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Introduce Yourself#Alumni Scholars Program#African#American#Taap
Footwear News

Caleres Makes Progress on 2025 Sustainability Targets, Details Charitable Giving and DE&I Goals

Click here to read the full article. Caleres released an update on Thursday detailing its progress towards the company’s ambitious 2025 environmental, social, governance (ESG) targets it unveiled last year. In its 2021 Impact Report, Caleres said that it has already reached its goal of 100% of the shoeboxes for its owned brands now use environmentally preferred materials. The St. Louis-based company also said that more than 96% of Caleres’ strategic factories now comply with its heightened labor standards, well ahead of pace to reach 100% by 2025. Along with these achievements, Caleres reported that it has reduced its energy use by...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Nearly 1,600 books facing book bans nationwide

WASHINGTON, D.C. — More states are challenging or banning certain books in schools and universities nationwide. The American Library Association (ALA) says these books are typically about racial equity, have minorities as protagonists, or address LGBTQ+ issues. Some members of Congress are reviewing how this effort at the state...
MEMPHIS, TN
US News and World Report

What It Takes to Get Accepted at a Top MBA Program

Academic performance is an important factor when prestigious MBA programs choose students, but it is not the only factor, according to MBA admissions officers. Because business schools are professional schools designed to prepare students to thrive in the business world, these schools seek students with the leadership skills necessary to succeed in business. In addition to evaluating a student's test scores and grades, a top MBA program will consider whether the student has a history of making meaningful contributions to the organizations where he or she has worked, admissions officers say.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy