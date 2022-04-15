ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shed Building Leah Playhouse (Floor Plan)

homestratosphere.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to photos and footprint for a shed building Leah playhouse. Here’s the floor plan:. Equipped with a living space...

www.homestratosphere.com

yankodesign.com

This series of tiny prefabricated structures includes a home, remote office, and sauna

My Cabin is a series of prefabricated structures like a tiny home, a detached office for remote working, and even a sauna. Girts Draugs found all the rest and relaxation he was looking for in tiny, prefabricated homes. Surging in popularity due to stay-at-home orders, tiny homes have been around for a while but only recently took off. Our collective need to head back to nature has prompted many of us to find ways of staying there.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floor Plan
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Apartment Therapy

Here’s a Simple Way to Decorate Your Kitchen and Free Up Some Counter Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you like to entertain, you probably have an assortment of kitchenware in your home. For anyone who isn’t blessed with loads of cabinets, your kitchen counters can quickly fill with things like glass cups and serving trays, leaving you with little to no counter space. If you’ve found yourself with a collection of wood serving and cutting boards, though, there’s a way for them to double as decor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

7 Things That Make Your Kitchen Feel Smaller than It Really Is, According to Interior Designers

Kitchens never seem big enough, do they? (Even the giant ones somehow manage to fill up quickly.) While some of this is a result of natural limitations, there’s also a lot that you may be doing — whether it’s a bad optical illusion or a silly use of space — to make your kitchen feel smaller than it is. Luckily, a few design tricks and a bit of organizing can really transform your kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: An IKEA Entryway Piece Loses Its “Office File Cabinet Vibes” with a Quick DIY

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s official: Pole wrap is the key to turning basic big box pieces into totally stunning furniture, as evidenced by Michelle McRae’s dresser rescue, Bailey Powell’s shoe cabinet IKEA hack, and now a third project — also made from an IKEA shoe cabinet base.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

This $10.6 Million Long Island Estate Built in the Gilded Age Has Its Own Private Waterfront

Click here to read the full article. If The Gilded Age and Bridgerton have you fantasizing about afternoon promenades and society parties, perhaps this historic estate is for you. Located in Nissequogue, New York, on Long Island’s North Shore, Somerset estate at 2 Wallis Lane was built in 1935 and exudes the elegance of a bygone era. “When we first toured this property, I got lost in my own imagination, picturing the cocktail parties and pool parties here in the 1930s and every decade since,” says co-listing agent Mickey Conlon of Douglas Elliman. “2 Wallis Lane was originally inspired by the...
REAL ESTATE
Family Handyman

8 IKEA Billy Bookcase Alternatives

Can't find a Billy Bookcase? Don't fret — there are options. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
SHOPPING
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $36 Million London Penthouse Has a Private Bar Hidden in the Eaves

Click here to read the full article. 9 Millbank truly captures the essence of British style. Home to 1920s industrialist offices that have been transformed into sumptuous apartments—including the manor home-style Conrad unit, just listed for $35.8 million—the Grade II-listed building, constructed between 1927 and 1929, is located in Westminster, what some might consider the epicenter of London. The residences overlook the River Thames and the Houses of Parliament, while landmarks like Westminster Abbey, Big Ben and Lambeth Palace are just a stone’s throw away. Even better, there are many pieces of history found within 9 Millbank, too.  The building itself...
WORLD
The Kitchn

Before & After: HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” Opens Up a Dated Kitchen (and Adds a Sweet, Dog-Friendly Detail)

Two newlyweds, just months after their Napa wedding, turned to “Fixer to Fabulous” renovation experts Jenny and Dave Marrs to transform their outdated ranch. They’d saved $200,000 to make major changes to their all-brown first home that’s stuck in the past. The couple detests brown, giving the home designers a chance to give the home a full facelift inside and out, with personalized touches throughout.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Call that decor stylish? Great-aunt Rose might agree…

In the 1950s, a bestselling carpet – 2,000 miles of it – was produced by Kidderminster and was called “Skaters’ Trail”. It consisted of squiggly lines in vivid red and grey accompanied by a sprinkling of stars, replacing the brown linoleum and austerity floor coverings of wartime Britain and rationing.
INTERIOR DESIGN

