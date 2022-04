One of the first things Tom Douglas did in the process of planning out his idea for a Peace & Healing Commons in central Toledo, was to go straight to its target audience. “A nice thing we did was about a year ago, we held what was called a vision meeting,” Mr. Douglas said. “We had people from various gangs meet for the first time in the same room and we got input from them as to how they envision the project because ultimately it is theirs.”

TOLEDO, OH ・ 35 MINUTES AGO