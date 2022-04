Kathy Massey Jones Conlin, age 65, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2022, after a long and brave battle with cancer. Born in Newnan on October 20, 1956, Kathy was the youngest child of the late, retired Coweta County Sheriff, George Aaron and Hazel Massey (Furlow). She spent nearly 30 years in the security industry, much of it with ADT Security. She retired from work in 2021. She was a member of Creekside Church in Cumming. Kathy was very faith based and believed in Christ as her Lord and savior.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO