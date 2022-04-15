ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Preview capsules for the first round of the NBA playoffs

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreview capsules for the NBA's first-round playoff series:. No. 1 MIAMI HEAT (53-29) vs. No. 8 ATLANTA HAWKS (43-39) Season series: Heat, 3-1. Story line: Miami went out and added Kyle Lowry to the mix last summer, pairing him with Jimmy Butler and an array of shooters with an eye on...

www.foxsports.com

The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
FOX Sports

Should Nets be worried after Game 1 loss to Celtics?

Jayson Tatum has been adamant he didn’t view the Celtics’ matchup with the Nets as a chance to prove anything opposite two of the league’s elite scorers. His finish in Game 1 said otherwise. Tatum made a layup at the buzzer on a pass from Marcus Smart...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Jayson Tatum's buzzer-beater clinches Game 1 for Celtics I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Boston Celtics just barely came out with a win Sunday Night in Game 1 of the first playoff round. It was neck-and-neck until Jayson Tatum delivered a buzzer beater layup to clinch the win over Kyrie Irving's Brooklyn Nets. But Chris Broussard says the Nets shouldn't be worried. With Kevin Durant not playing his best, Broussard explains why Nets fans should be encouraged by the close loss.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Dennis Rodman ranks No. 47

Editor's Note: As part of a new series for his podcast "What’s Wright with Nick Wright," FOX Sports commentator Nick Wright is ranking the 50 best NBA players of the last 50 years. The countdown continues today with player No. 47, Dennis Rodman. Dennis Rodman’s career highlights:. Two-time...
DURANT, OK
FOX Sports

Sidney Moncrief I No. 44 I Nick Wright's Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years I What's Wright?

Two-time Defensive Player of the Year and four-time First Team All-Defense, former Milwaukee Bucks star Sidney Moncrief is No. 44 on Nick Wright's Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years. Moncrief led the Bucks to the third-best record of any team during the 1980s. Like Dominique Wilkins, Moncrief never won a championship, but Nick doesn't slight him for it because of the dominance of other teams like the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons.
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Thunder news: Clippers' Play-In loss clinches 12th-best lottery odds for Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder officially clinched the 12th-best lottery odds after the LA Clippers Play-In Tournament loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. The Clippers were without Paul George as he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning. Brandon Ingram’s 30 points led the way for the Pelicans in a win that guarantees them the eighth seed and a First Round matchup with the top-seeded Phoenix Suns.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

Should Kyrie Irving have engaged with Celtics fans?

Kyrie Irving is done taking abuse from Boston Celtics fans, and he didn't hold anything back during or after Brooklyn's Game 1 playoff loss at Boston on Sunday. Irving and Celtics fans — who've had a long history of disdain towards each other since the former left the latter — went back-and-forth throughout the riveting face-off, which was won on a last-second Jayson Tatum layup as time expired.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Brewers take on the Pirates in first of 3-game series

LINE: Brewers -176, Pirates +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers begin a three-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 45-36 in home games a season ago. The Brewers scored 4.6 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 3.8.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves prediction, odds: 2022 NBA playoff picks, Game 1 best bets from model on 85-55 run

A Western Conference battle in the 2022 NBA playoffs features the Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36) going on the road to play the Memphis Grizzlies (56-26) on Saturday afternoon in Game 1 of this first-round series. The Timberwolves outlasted the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 in the play-in matchup on Tuesday to claim the No. 7 seed. Memphis has been stellar throughout the season and locked down the No. 2 seed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Former Star MLB Pitcher Announces His Retirement

After 12 years in the big leagues, former Cy Young pitcher Jake Arrieta has announced his retirement. Arrieta, who last pitched for the San Diego Padres last season, revealed he was stepping away during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. “Well, I haven’t signed...
BALTIMORE, MD
fadeawayworld.net

NBA MVP Award Winners From 1991 To 2000: Michael Jordan Won 4 MVP Awards, Absolutely Dominated In The 90s Era

Winning the MVP award has to be one of the best moments for a player on an individual level. Winning the most valuable player award essentially means that a player was not only the best player on his team but usually the best performing player in the league. While winning an NBA championship headlines the list of NBA players, winning the MVP award could be second.
NBA
FOX Sports

Brad Guzan needs surgery for ruptured Achilles tendon

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan ruptured his right Achilles tendon and needs surgery. Guzan was hurt during Saturday's 0-0 draw against Cincinnati. Atlanta said Monday the surgery will take place this week. Guzan left the field on a stretcher in the 73rd minute and collapsing to the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

NBA playoffs: Bracket, games today, TV schedule, live stream, dates, start times as first round tips off

The 2022 NBA playoffs are here. Twenty teams made the postseason, but that number has been trimmed to 16 with the conclusion of the play-in tournament. The playoffs got underway Saturday afternoon, beginning with the Utah Jazz edging the Dallas Mavericks to open the first round of action. In the second game of the day, the Minnesota Timberwolves scored the first big upset of the playoffs by taking down Memphis. After a season full of surprises, the title fight appears to be wide open in both conferences, and there will be plenty of tasty first-round matchups. Rounding out the opening night of playoff action, the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors defended their respective home courts in impressive fashion as both teams ran away from their opponents over the course of the final 24 minutes of play.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Towns and the Timberwolves visit Memphis with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 241.5. WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Timberwolves lead series 1-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 130-117 on April 16 led by 36 points from Anthony Edwards, while Ja Morant scored 32 points for the Grizzlies.
MEMPHIS, TN

