Preview capsules for the first round of the NBA playoffs

The 2022 NBA playoffs are here. Twenty teams made the postseason, but that number has been trimmed to 16 with the conclusion of the play-in tournament. The playoffs got underway Saturday afternoon, beginning with the Utah Jazz edging the Dallas Mavericks to open the first round of action. In the second game of the day, the Minnesota Timberwolves scored the first big upset of the playoffs by taking down Memphis. After a season full of surprises, the title fight appears to be wide open in both conferences, and there will be plenty of tasty first-round matchups. Rounding out the opening night of playoff action, the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors defended their respective home courts in impressive fashion as both teams ran away from their opponents over the course of the final 24 minutes of play.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO