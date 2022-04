Krum High School’s Zach Paul set a new school record at the District 7-4A track meeting in Springtown on Thursday, running the 400-meter dash in 50.82 seconds. “Zach Paul has been able to compete in some of the toughest events all season long. Asking a guy to run the 400, 800 and anchor the mile relay is a tall task for a sophomore,” said Krum track and field coach Bruce Bevers.

ARGYLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO