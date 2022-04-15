ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albion, MI

E&M Students Gain Experience in Real-Time, Cross-Cultural Communication

albion.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Vicki Baker’s human resources class virtually brings together classrooms on four continents in a project for the Global Liberal Arts Alliance. For busy students, finding a time to meet is often a challenge, especially when those students are on four different continents. Amazingly, says Taylor McAninch, ’22, they were making...

www.albion.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Homestead students embrace culture through cuisine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Smells, tastes, and sounds from around the world converged inHomestead Highschool’s cafeteria tonight. The “Taste of Homestead” is an event where students volunteer and choose a country torepresent. They learn the culture, and food from that country and make a dish to share.The sixth annual Taste of Homestead returns after […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Albion, MI
Albion, MI
Education
beckershospitalreview.com

The successful department chief: Essential skills, considerations in a changing landscape

As new chiefs and chairs start to take on their new jobs during this dynamic era, it’s clear that the role of the chief has changed dramatically over time. Decades ago, chiefs were usually responsible for small departments, overseeing the research, clinical and educational mission of an academic medical center. Now, they often lead large clinical enterprises that expand to an entire healthcare network. Much has been written about the increasing need for management experience to ensure success in these important roles, and that urgency has increased as new clinical imperatives continue to expand.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
DELCO.Today

Senior Lift Offers Free Technology Seminar at Neumann University

Senor Lift offered a session at Neumann University in 2021.Image via Neumann University. Senior Lift, a nonprofit organization that has been teaching technology skills to seniors for 13 years, is offering a free technology seminar on Monday, April 25, from 4-6 p.m. in the Abessinio Building at Neumann University.
COLLEGES
Nature.com

Punishment institutions selected and sustained through voting and learning

In virtually all human societies, the sustained provision of public goods is enforced through punishment. This can happen, for example, via a legal system (formal punishment institutions) or individual-level reciprocity (informal punishment institutions). However, targeting and enforcement of punishment is usually costly, leaving a permanent temptation for individuals to avoid the costs. Here, we show that costly punishment institutions can be adopted through voting and learning but suffer an existential threat if the decision-making process to implement the punishment institution is not aligned with the scale of the public good, creating unavoidable free-riding incentives. We design a model where individuals vote in favour of or against the institution, either with their feet or group vote, to govern public goods at different scales. Learning occurs through the accumulation of one's experiences and observations of other members in the population, but it may be limited due to memory and information constraints. We show-across scales of the decision-making process and public good-under which conditions punishment institutions are adopted and promote cooperation. Using a meta-study approach, we compare the model to existing experimental results, which largely confirm the key results of the model.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Savings Time#Human Resource Management
US News and World Report

3 Things to Know When Choosing Electives at a U.S. Graduate School

Most graduate programs at U.S. universities require students to take a certain set of classes. Apart from these courses, students are also typically allowed to select a few elective courses from any department that relates to their major or area of research. While some international students may be unaware of this option in U.S. graduate programs, selecting the right elective courses is important.
COLLEGES
Essence

Meet The Black Women Who Are Charting A Path In Social Entrepreneurship

Despite the already daunting challenges of being an entrepreneur, these Black women are making it their business to create the change they want to see. When you think of entrepreneurship, often the first thing that comes to its mind is meeting profit margins, prioritizing your bottom line…or in layman’s terms, making a lot of money.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy